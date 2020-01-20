WATERTOWN — The Jefferson gymnastics team finished in eighth place at the Watertown Invitational on Saturday with a score of 121.9. Hartford won the meet with 140.65 points.
On the vault, Kayla Gehrmann scored 8.275 and Eden Harstford scored 8.125 while Marley Harstford scored 7.85. The Eagles totaled 31.9 points.
Jefferson then slid over to the uneven bars, scoring 29.05. Eden Harstford scored 7.4, Marley Harstford scored 7.3 and Alexis Nguyen scored 7.2.
In the balance beam, Gehrmann scored 8.3 to help the Eagles score 29.15. Marley Harstford scored 7.65 and Nguyen had a 7.35. Gehrmann scored 8.65 and Eden Harstford had an 8.15 in the floor exercise. Marley Harstford scored 7.825 as the team posted a 31.8. Gehrmann, a senior, took 12th in the all-around competition, compiling 32.375 points.
Jefferson hosts the Southern Lakes Conference meet on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.
Team scores: Hartford 140.65, Elkhorn 137.825, West Bend West 131, Waunakee/DeForest 129.975, Watertown 128.925, Oconomowoc 124.1, Wisconsin Rapids 122.45, Jefferson 121.9.
