JEFFERSON — Yaritza Esteban Lopez didn’t know 3-year-old Stehrling Tabor or his family, but when she heard of the trials they were going through after the young child was diagnosed with leukemia, the Jefferson High School senior rallied to the cause.
Tabor, who was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease on July 16, spent the next three months in the hospital and has continued to need care since.
The youngster lives in Jefferson with his mom, Jade (Ashburn) Tabor, and his dad, Lucas Tabor, both of whom are Jefferson High School graduates. Due to Stehrling’s illness, the family has had to make multiple trips per week to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
Stehrling had to undergo chemotherapy for his cancer, and that led to various secondary complications, including infection, kidney stones, neuropathy and gastrointestinal issues, which left the boy bedridden.
Stehrling finally was able to come home from the hospital in September, but various medical issues have necessitated additional stays.
He celebrated his third birthday in December, but it wasn’t the carefree event the family would have wished, as the intensive chemotherapy he has received has dropped the boy’s immune system to its all-time low.
Due to these concerns, the Tabors had to go on “sanitary lockdown” to avoid exposure to the flu. They have to take extreme care about who visits or prepares food for the boy, and Stehrling has to wear a medical mask for his protection.
Despite all of the accommodations they’ve had to make for his illness, Jade Tabor said that the family is so grateful for the progress the boy has made and for the support they have received from the community.
Even if the Christmas decorations had to remain in storage due to concerns over Stehrling’s health, the mom said, the family is deeply grateful to be able to celebrate their togetherness and the true “reason for the season.”
“The Lord has been good to us,” she said.
Lopez, meanwhile, heard about the Tabors at school.
“I learned about the family because HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) was selling wristbands for $1 to help offset their medical and transportation costs,” Lopez said. “I thought, ‘Gosh, that’s not going to raise a lot. We need to do more.’”
The Jefferson High School senior said she has cousins the same age as Stehrling and she can’t imagine what it would be like to have one of her own relatives going through a life-threatening struggle like that.
Lopez never had organized a fundraiser before, though she had helped to coordinate pep rallies and a dance through various clubs and had contributed to the volleyball team’s annual Pink Night fundraiser.
Thinking big, Lopez envisioned a multi-part fundraiser centering around a Jefferson High School basketball game.
In November, Lopez got ahold of the Tabors to see if they’d be open to a fundraiser being done on their behalf.
Then she coordinated with Jefferson High School athletic director Steve Gee — who happens to be her microbiology teacher — and basketball coach Greg Jeffries.
Getting the go-ahead from the coach and athletic director, she began reaching out to all of the local businesses and companies through the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, seeking support, donations and sponsorships.
Lopez said that the community has proven extremely supportive, and with that backing, she was able to go ahead with plans for a Jan. 16 fundraiser centering around a Jefferson High School boys basketball game against Whitewater.
The game will take place in the school’s PremierBank Gym, located right off the Jefferson High School commons.
The lineup that night includes a junior varsity and a varsity game, although fundraising events will be centered around the varsity game, which starts at 7 p.m.
At the game, supporters will be selling T-shirts underwritten by local business supporters. The T-shirts, which sell for $10 each, feature a yellow ribbon — as yellow is Stehrling’s favorite color — and the slogan, “Friends don’t let friends fight alone.”
“Thanks to the sponsorships and donations we’ve already gotten, everything we raise that night will go directly to the family,” Lopez said
In addition, the fundraiser will include several gift baskets prepared and contributed by local businesses, which will be raffled off, and a 50-50 raffle, half of the proceeds from which will go to the cause and half of which will go to the winner.
Finally, there will be a donation box for those who wish to contribute directly to the cause.
“It just felt like the right thing to do,” Lopez said. “We are such a tight-knit community. What’s happening with the Tabors may not affect you directly, but it affects the community and we need to pull together to support them.”
Lopez said that as she has pulled together the various elements of the fundraiser, she has been very grateful for the support of all of the individuals and businesses from throughout the community and beyond who have helped out.
She said her family has been extremely supportive, with her father, who runs a construction company, reaching out to business contacts from throughout the region.
She expressed special appreciation to Gee for getting behind her idea and helping her realize the various goals along the way.
“He had both Jade and Lucas as students in high school, so he has a personal connection to their family,” Lopez said.
The Jefferson High School senior said that she has no idea what to expect from the fundraiser, but hopes everyone turns out to support the cause. She has set a tentative goal to raise $4,000 to $5,000 to help the Tabors with medical and transportation costs, but any amount raised will be a success.
She said she has invited the family to attend the fundraiser Jan. 16, saying she hopes to be able to present them with a lump sum donation right on the spot. Of course, their attendance will depend on how Stehrling is doing.
Lopez said that the experience has been a rewarding one for her, making her feel more connected to her community. She hopes to continue that involvement on a larger scale in the future as she goes on to college to major in Spanish with the ultimate goal of becoming certified to translate for Spanish-speaking families going through the health-care system to assure that they get the care they need.
For more information on Stehrling, people may visit the youngster’s Caring Bridge site at https://caringbridge.org/visit/stehrlingtabor.
