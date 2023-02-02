Jefferson High School Eagle Theatre Council invites the public to see the production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
Disney’s The Little Mermaid will take to the JHS stage April 27-29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are $7 for students/senior citizens and $8 for adults.
Tickets will be one dollar more at the door on performance nights. Specific ticket information will be available on the Jefferson High School facebook page as well as the JHS Eagle Theatre facebook page.
Production staff for The Little Mermaid includes: Director Ryan Clarksen, Assistant Director Kim Hart, Scenic Designer Julia Hardin, Vocal Music Director and Choreographer Cassandra Pacelli, Pit Orchestra Director Denise Reichhoff, Costumers Amy Rundle and Angie Griffith, and Business Manager Kathryn Steib. Student production staff includes Lilly Duddeck (Student Assistant Director), Easton Hansen (Stage Manager), Faith Preston and Annie Utrie (Assistant Stage Managers).
Senior Emma Roehl will play Ariel, with senior Matthew Buchholz as Prince Eric. Rowan Wilson, also a senior, is Ursula. Landyn Alvarado, freshman, will play Ariel’s father, King Triton. Ariel’s sidekick, Flounder, will be played by sophomore Piper Crabtree. King Triton’s assistant Sebastian will be played by freshman Michael Wilson.
Other cast members in feature and ensemble roles include seniors Aspen Wolter and Kieran O’Reilly, juniors Hunter Jacobson, Lilly Harmon, Rosalyn Doebereiner, and Jordan Fleege, sophomores Max Franchi, Mackenzie Denton, Jesa Muehlenbruch, Ellie Ebel, Joey Shoop, and Haley Petersen, and freshmen Abbygale Ewing, Alex Rue, Emily Werni, Anne Wontor, Nathan Harmon, and Johannah Kraus.
Since 2006, Mrs. Denise Reichhoff has led the pit orchestra for JHS musicals. Pit orchestra members for The Little Mermaid are seniors Jordan Gehl, Lilly Kamenick, and Brian Siegler; junior Joey Pupanek, sophomores Claire Griffith and Anthony Schunk, along with staff members Mrs. Reichhoff and Ms. Smet.
The musical is based on the 1989 Disney film, which was based on the classic story by Hans Christian Anderson. Ariel, daughter of King Triton, yearns to experience life above the ocean. Her desire to find love and the influence of the sea witch Ursula lead her to a decision which will affect her life forever.
