JEFFERSON — Being from southern Italy, Francesca Volpe never had seen snow before this year.
But with eight snowfalls since mid-October, Volpe has grown accustomed to the white, fluffy stuff and accompanying cold weather, thus qualifying as an honorary Wisconsinite.
As Jefferson High School’s sole foreign-exchange student for the 2019-20 school year, Volpe also qualifies as an honorary Jeffersonian.
Volpe, who is residing with host parents Brandon and Rebecca Kellogg, hails from Sicily, where her bedroom window overlooks the sea.
“I love the sea,” she said. “I love seeing it at sunrise and sunset. I love listening to the waves. Besides my family, that’s what I miss the most about Italy.”
But though she’s now thousands of miles from the ocean, Volpe said she would not trade her exchange experience for anything.
“I wanted a change,” she said. “I was bored where I was and when I learned from a friend about the possibility of doing an exchange year. I felt like I had to take that opportunity or forever regret it.
“Even if it didn’t go well, at least I would have taken that chance,” she added.
So far, she said, her exchange experience has been everything she would have wished.
On her exchange student application, she listed the United States as her first choice of destinations. Of course she had no idea she’d land in little Jefferson.
Back in Italy, Volpe, who turns 17 next month, lives with her mother, who works at a bed-and-breakfast, and her father, who works for the government in the area of taxes.
She has one older brother, who now lives in London, England, and works for a software company.
At Jefferson High School, Volpe is taking U.S. History, creative writing, speech, chemistry, Spanish III, Advanced Placement computer science and Algebra II.
She’s part of the AFS foreign student club, of course, and also takes part in the school’s Rotary Interact service club and the CATS (Certified Auditorium Technical Support) volunteer group.
Volpe has been active in sports as well, playing volleyball in the fall and competing in gymnastics in the winter season. In the spring, she said, she’s contemplating joining the softball team.
“I like soccer, but I can do that at home whenever I want,” she said, noting that she wanted to experience something more traditionally American.
Volpe’s other interests include reading, archery and canoeing.
She said when she’s at home, she loves to hang around the beach with her friends during the summer.
Volpe arrived in the U.S. on Aug. 7, making a short stop — just a couple hours — in Chicago before traveling to Madison for a day of orientation with other AFS foreign-exchange students.
The next day, the students met their host families. Volpe has been in Jefferson ever since and will be staying through mid- to late June, after the school year wraps up.
It has been a big transition, but taking the chance was worth it, Volpe said.
“I like Jefferson,” she said. “I am used to a bigger city with its chaotic atmosphere, but I love my host family and my friends here.”
Volpe said that Jefferson High School is very different than the secondary school she attended in Italy.
In her home country, students go through five years of elementary school, three years of middle school and five years of high school. At home, she would qualify as a junior, but like all exchange students, she’s considered a senior at Jefferson High School.
The school day is very different here, too. While the Jefferson High School day runs from 7:45 a.m. to 3:05 p.m., her days are shorter in Italy, starting at 8 a.m. and running until 1 or 1:45 p.m. depending on the day.
There is no school lunch at her school in Italy, and also no lockers, no study halls, and no passing periods.
Instead of walking from room to room, high-schoolers in Italy stay with their classmates in the same room and the teachers come to them.
Everyone in the same grade takes the same classes in her home school, whereas Jefferson High School and other American schools offer a wealth of electives from which students can choose.
“You don’t pick your classes where I’m from,” she said. “You pick the high school based on the program it offers, and then your classes are set.”
In her Italian school, if students are advanced in a certain area, they still have to stay with their graduating class. She said she appreciates the flexibility Jefferson has for students to learn more at their own speed. For example, if they’re advanced in math, but not so strong in English, they could be in an advanced math class while they stay in the regular English class.
Asked what has surprised her about Jefferson, Volpe said she has been amazed at the community’s welcoming atmosphere.
Where she lives, only friends greet each other and interact, whereas strangers just pass by each other. Here, she said, adults and students alike have taken the time to greet her and make her feel welcome.
Not a day passes when someone she barely knows doesn’t give a kind hello or ask how she’s doing.
“The first day, I was overwhelmed by the schedule, and people were super-nice,” the exchange student said. “They helped me out when I couldn’t find my class or went to the wrong lunch.”
Other cultural differences that have surprised Volpe in Jefferson have included the relative lack of stick-shift cars, the rushed atmosphere at school and the extremely short lunch periods.
“At home, we like to take our time at lunch, to sit around the table and talk,” she said. “Here, I feel like I am always running.”
Despite the differences, Volpe said, she has had a lot of fun in Jefferson so far.
“I feel like everything I’ve done is special. Visiting the outdoor theater (Jefferson’s Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre) and the fieldtrip to the American Players Theater in Spring Green were great,” she said.
“I love everything I am doing here, and am just so happy to be here.”
Volpe has enjoyed a few short trips so far, including a visit to Chicago with a Fort Atkinson exchange student.
Next, she is looking forward to a Thanksgiving week visit to Florida.
“I can’t wait,” she said. “I miss the heat and sun. If the weather works out, I would like to surf and snorkel.”
She also has a several-day trip to California scheduled in April, and she’s looking forward to seeing yet another region of the United States.
Another upcoming activity will not be so fun — Volpe is scheduled to take the ACT (American College Test) on Dec. 14, which happens to be her birthday.
“It’s not the best birthday present, but it’s something I want to do, because I want to attend college in the United States,” she said.
In the future, Volpe hopes to work in the computer science field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.