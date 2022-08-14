JEFFERSON -- Three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the Jefferson Blue Devils knock out the Cambridge Blues 4-2 victory in the Home Talent Eastern Section playoffs Sunday at Fischer Field.

“We were feeling that one run wasn’t enough, so we wanted to get an insurance run,” said Jefferson's Ryan Wagner. “Reese Fetherston was able to get a bunt down for a hit and then we just decided to play small ball, get guys into scoring position and then our guys came through.”

