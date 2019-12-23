JEFFERSON — Two drawings created by Jefferson’s Marcus Tauch — a cozy Christmas tree scene and another featuring stockings hanging above a fireplace — adorn this year’s Arts for All-Wisconsin holiday cards.
The cards were sent to countless recipients by the Madison-based nonprofit organization, whose mission it is to expand the capabilities, confidence and quality of life for children and adults with disabilities by providing programs in dance, drama, creative writing, music and the visual arts.
Tauch, a 2006 graduate of Jefferson High School, said he has been drawing for many years. He knows of and has been involved with Arts for All in the past, and when he heard the organization would be undertaking its locally designed Christmas cards again this year, he decided to submit his works.
He learned his art had been selected for the organization’s cards a little more than a month ago.
Tauch said he has been enjoying art for as long as he can remember, and he just loves both aspects of art: the creation of new artwork, and the appreciation of others’ works.
“I’m a fan of all of the classic artists, from Rembrandt through Jackson Pollack,” he said.
“It’s a real honor to be chosen,” he added.
Tauch uses pen and marker to draw both real and imagined landscapes, farm structures and various subjects rendered with a finely detailed architectural style.
He said he is inspired by driving through the countryside, movies he watches, and even everyday household items.
“I feel drawings are part of my soul and art is an extension of my life,” he said.
This is not the first time Tauch’s art has been featured in public display. He has exhibited art at the Hoard Historical Museum’s art shows and the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson, and a couple of his pieces even hang in the Hoard’s Dairyman and Jones Dairy Farm offices.
In addition, the Hoard Historical Museum Gift Shop has museum notecards featuring Tauch’s artwork.
Mike Lawler, director of development and external relations for Arts for All-Wisconsin, said that Tauch has been an artist with the organization for some time.
“One of our projects is getting art on Christmas cards for corporations, since they send out thousands of cards every year,” Lawler said. “It’s a good way to get your art out there.”
All of the cards include a short biogtsphy on the artist and a little bit about his or her work.
Tauch submitted his work for this project, and although his drawings were not selected for any of the corporate cards, officials at Arts for All liked them so much that they reproduced the art on the organization’s own cards.
Formerly known as Very Special Arts-Wisconsin, Arts for All adopted its new name in August of this year.
It has been around for the past 34 years, with its Arts Center located along Aberg Avenue on Madison’s north side. Its mission is to involve people with disabilities in the arts, and among its activities, it offers classes and hosts exhibits in numerous art forms.
For more information about Arts for All-Wisconsin, visit www.artsforallwi.org.
