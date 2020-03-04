JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring four Jefferson High School seniors as Student Rotarians for the month of March.
This month’s honorees — chosen for their academics, involvement, leadership and community service — include Marley Harstford, Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra, Zach Donley and Hailey Milbrath.
Marley Harstford
Harstford, who lives in Jefferson, has three sisters. She serves as captain on the school gymnastics team, having done gymnastics since she was 12. She loves art, the outdoors and nature.
Her extra-curricular involvement while in high school has included the AFS foreign student club, J Club, Spanish Honor Society, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Art Honor Society and gymnastics.
Her community service has included volunteering at a friend’s all-special-education school, helping with the school food drive, helping clean at the Humane Society of Jefferson County and decorating at the St. Coletta of Wisconsin prom.
After graduation from high school, Harstford plans to attend a two-year school and then transfer to a four-year college to attain her bachelor’s degree. She plans to study graphic design.
Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra
Munoz-Cuadra lives in Sullivan, and English is her second language.
She has a pet chihuahua and enjoys running, reading, journaling, playing various instruments and engaging in any kind of physical activity.
Her extracurricular involvement has included track and field, cross country, volleyball, band, AFS foreign student club, Tri-M music honor society, Spanish Honor Society and Health Occupations Students of America.
In terms of community service, she has taken part in a cystic fibrosis fundraiser walk, and has volunteered at the school’s concession stand to support the school’s athletic and other programming.
After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to major in science/premedicine or biomedical engineering. She hopes to go on to medical school in order to pursue a career as a pathologist.
Zach Donley
Donley, from Johnson Creek, loves to participate in running and throwing events for track and field, playing football, bowling, playing trumpet and solving twisty puzzles. He also loves hanging out with friends, volunteering at his church, tutoring and helping people in general.
His extracurricular involvement in Jefferson has included football, basketball, bowling, track and field, baseball, Chess club, jazz band, coding club and more.
In terms of community service, he has assisted at St. Vincent de Paul, helped tutor young instrumentalists through Band Buddies, assisted with buildings and grounds at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and tutored physics and math.
After graduation, Donley plans to attend a four-year university to study engineering, with the goal eventually of obtaining a career in that field.
Hailey Milbrath
Milbrath, from Jefferson, has one older brother. The family has three dogs and she loves to take them to the dog park. She also enjoys playing softball and golf, hunting and snowmobiling.
Her extracurricular involvement includes golf, basketball and softball, and she also has played summer softball.
In terms of community service, she has helped with spaghetti dinners at her church and done various service activities through Jefferson High School’s Soaring to Service Day.
After graduation, Milbrath plans to attend Carroll University in Waukesha to study to become a pediatric nurse because she loves children.
