JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson is considering replacing the non-administrative dean of students position at Jefferson Middle School with a licensed associate principal.
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education will take up the topic next month, in the wake of an announcement earlier this school year that current Dean of Students Dan Wilharm would be retiring at the end of this school year. He has been serving as the middle school’s dean of students for the past several years,
The school board was to discuss the issue Monday night, but the superintendent and several administrators had to pull out of the meeting to attend a memorial tribute to a sophomore student and his father who died in a traffic crash Friday night.
The recommendation forwarded to board members from Superintendent Mark Rollefson as they begin consideration of the position calls for replacing the existing dean of students position with a licensed associate principal. Dean of students is similar to that of an associate principal, but without the administrative title or duties. It largely focuses on discipline.
The issue is whether to switch to an associate principal model, which would carry more planning responsibility and could carry out more duties.
In considering how to move forward with this position in the future, Jefferson school planners noted that of all of the schools, the ratio of certified staff to principal is greatest at Jefferson Middle School.
Taking into consideration current Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Educator Effectiveness requirements associated with evaluations, the ratio of staff to administrator is manageable, school planners noted.
Planners also noted that after-school IEP (Individualized Education Plan) meetings and 504 meetings occur nearly every night of the week. A dean of students cannot lead these meetings.
Background notes provided to the school board ahead of Monday’s planned consideration noted that professionals in the health-care industry, mental health facilities, social services, and law enforcement are in agreement with schools that there has been an increase of students experiencing mental health issues due to trauma.
Officials noted that a trained and certified associate principal could bring an extra level of expertise to this issue.
In addition, school planners noted that the middle school, as with other schools in the district, have seen increased needs and demands for student and staff security and safety since Wilharm took the dean of students position in 2004.
The board documents cited bomb threat preparation and drills, “Run-Hide-Fight,” training, a more extensive and codified notification process, and other related safety/security drills have taken a greater role in today’s schools in keeping with national trends.
Officials noted that modern schools must monitor safety multiple times per day.
In addition, officials pointed out, security cameras, fob systems, locked doors, and visitor management systems carry an entire new responsibility than in years past.
Another consideration is the increase in student access to technology, including both district-issued devices and students; own cell phones or personal electronic devices brought to school. This connectivity adds another entirely new dimension to student monitoring, behavior, and early adolescent social learning, officials noted.
Add to that the natural turbulence of the middle school age, where students are developing physically, socially and emotionally and are naturally more sensitive.
Finally, the advent of afternoon WIN (“What-I-Need”) intervention and enrichment time, and all of the data that this requires adds a dimension to administrative responsibility not in evidence years ago, officials stated.
The draft position description for a middle school associate principal, to replace the dean of students position, includes the following highlights:
• The middle school associate principal would need a Wisconsin Principal’s Certificate.
• This individual would report to the middle school principal.
• That person would jointly supervises, with the middle school principal, all certified and support staff personnel in the middle school.
• This person would be expected to serve as a leader, supervisor and administrator in order to assist in the management of the middle school so as to promote a meaningful educational program for each student.
The first area of responsibility would be staff development, including:
• The supervision and evaluation of the performance of certified and support staff personnel.
• Assisting in the establishment and monitoring of teacher supervisory assignments.
• Assisting the principal with in-service training on a building level and cooperating in district-wide in-service programs.
• Assisting in seeking the involvement and participation of staff in improving the total school program, and:
• Assisting in developing and implementing procedures and practices designed to foster a high level of staff morale.
The second area of responsibility would be the development and maintenance of excellence in the educational program. This would involve:
• Assisting in establishing and maintaining an effective learning climate in the middle school.
• Providing leadership in adapting the general education program to meet the particular needs of individual students.
• Keeping abreast of changes, trends, developments, and research in the education profession, and:
• Participating in curriculum development within the middle school.
The third area of responsibility would be in the development of appropriate school climate: This would involve:
• Implementing high standards for student behavior and discipline in school and at all school-sponsored activities.
• Developing and implementing procedures and practices designed to foster a high level of student morale.
• Maintaining accurate records of student enrollment and attendance and developing procedures which promote good attendance.
• Assisting with the development of the student handbook and its implementation.
• Assisting in the supervision of student athletic activities, student dances, and similar activities.
• Facilitating coordination and supervision of co-curricular activities.
• Supervising the collection of student fines, fees and obligations.
• Supervising the assignment and monitoring of student lockers.
• Assisting in the supervision of student behavior during the lunch hour, and:
• Coordinating building safety procedures and drills.
The fourth area of responsibility would involve the development of effective administrative procedures. This would include:
• Assisting in implementing all school board policies and administrative rules and regulations which relate to the middle school.
• Maintaining an open line of communication with the principal.
• Working cooperatively with and contributing effectively to the administrative team.
• Preparing and submitting in an accurate and timely fashion all appropriate reports and district office requests for information.
• Assisting the principal with the development of the middle school office budget, and:
• Assisting the principal with the middle school scheduling process.
The fifth area of responsibility would be the development of effective public relations. This individual would be charged with:
• Maintaining a positive attitude regarding the entire school program when communicating with the public.
• Striving to develop a positive relationship with parents, students, the community and businesses.
The final clause of the job description would include all other school-related duties as directed by the middle school principal or school superintendent.
