JEFFERSON — A Jefferson sixth-grader has won third prize in a statewide fire safety poster contest sponsored by the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation.
Jefferson Middle School student Adrian Leffler actually entered the contest while attending school in the Cambria-Friesland School District, but he since has transferred to the School District of Jefferson.
Eric Salzwedel, program coordinator for the statewide charitable foundation, said that the poster contest was held in conjunction with the foundation’s fall fire safety promotion, done in coordination with Newspapers in Education.
The organization put out a book of fire safety tips and activities, sending out 550,000 copies to students statewide. The booklet also included information on the fire safety poster contest, which was open to first-graders through high school seniors across the state.
Salzwedel traveled to Jefferson Middle School Wednesday to present the honor and to share information about the program with the whole school on Jefferson Middle School’s video announcements.
For winning a third prize in the contest, Leffler received a framed copy of his poster art, as well as a $25 Visa gift card.
“We received close to 300 entries from across the state, which were considered by a panel of three judges,” Salzwedel said.
Judging points were broken up as follows, Salzwedel said: half of the points related to the message that the poster communicated, while the rest of the points were awarded evenly in recognition of each entry’s creativity and the artistic ability represented in the entry.
Salzwedel encouraged other Jefferson students to take advantage of the opportunity to enter the next poster contest when that one is announced in the fall.
