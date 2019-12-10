JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced the winning entries from its annual Holiday Parade of Lights Saturday.
The Jefferson chamber presented a monetary prize of $50 to the first-place winner in each category.
In the business category, the first-place prize went to Jones Market and Jones Dairy Farm for their “Three Little Pigs” float
In second and third place respectively were the County-City Credit Union and Physique.
In the civic/service organization category, the Twin Rivers Snowmobile Club took first place, followed by the School District of Jefferson’s entry and then the Fort HealthCare Pediatrics Department’s Grinch-themed entry.
In the youth category, the Jefferson High School band’s lighted entry with live music entry took first place, followed by two 4-H clubs: Cream of the Crop in second and the Rock River Clovers in third.
Winning animal entries were: in first place, the Humane Society of Jefferson County, followed by the Husky Huddle/Malamute Mingle in second, and the Duddeck horse-drawn carriage in third.
Chamber Executive Director Jen Pinnow thanked all entrants for their great efforts and community spirit.
