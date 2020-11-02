JEFFERSON — Stay-at-home mom of six Melissa Hussin couldn’t have been more impressed by the efforts of her children’s teachers after listening in on virtual classes the past three weeks.
At a time when nationally, teachers and other school staffers are getting a lot of pushback for their COVID-19 prevention efforts, Hussin said what she has seen from Jefferson teachers, other staffers, school administration and school board members has been professional, dedicated and generous in both time and spirit.
She said she has seen teachers make every effort to reach their students during these challenging times. In addition to adjusting their teaching styles to fit students learning in-person and virtually, these educators also have gone to great lengths to make sure students and their families got everything they needed, from food to school supplies to internet access, Hussin said.
And all this while the educators themselves were struggling to master new systems and technologies while dealing with the stresses of living and working in a pandemic.
In appreciation for these efforts, Hussin has started an appreciation drive to provide break-room snacks, gift cards and other extras for educational professionals in the School District of Jefferson.
“The schools have just been fantastic,” Hussin said. “We’ve had excellent communication. We feel really included, and we know the teachers are really giving it their all.”
It was Hussin who first came up with the idea of a “give-back drive,” and before long, around 10 other parents had signed on.
They’re seeking community and business donations from throughout the area, with the collection wrapping up at the end of November.
Organizers have placed barrels at each of the school buildings for snacks, supplies, and other extras. People may also write out checks toward the cause and drop them off at their child’s school, indicating “SDOJ giveback drive” on the memo line.
The group also is reaching out to area businesses to seek gift cards or donations.
“We do want to be really sensitive about asking businesses, though, because we know this has been a really hard time for a lot of businesses as well,” Hussin said. “There’s no pressure, no expectation, but if a business wants to help us out, we would welcome it.”
The group aims to fill up the school breakrooms with snacks, drinks and other goodies that could help “fuel up” teachers and other staffers as they deal with the stresses of providing education during a pandemic.
“We are seeing so much negativity surrounding schools right now,” Hussin said of attitudes state and nationwide. Particularly hard on educational professionals has been the pushback against virtual schooling, she said.
Though it’s no one’s preferred method of delivering instruction, many schools and districts have made the reluctant decision to go virtual for temporary periods or even the entire semester due to high levels of COVID-19 cases and the obstacle the entire situation has presented to fully staffing schools.
“It’s not the school’s fault that things are the way they are,” Hussin said. “It’s certainly not the teacher’s fault. They’re just trying to do their best under challenging conditions.”
Even though she personally prefers face-to-face instruction, Hussin said it has been an “honor” to listen in on her children’s classes while they were stuck at home during this recent period of virtual schooling.
“It’s just amazing the lengths the teachers are going to, to try to meet everyone’s needs,” Hussin said.
Hussin said that many of her fellow parents have expressed similar gratitude for the work educators are doing right now.
While in some districts, parent comments at school board meetings have been heated, Hussin said that, at the last Jefferson school board meeting she attended, everyone expressed great appreciation for the efforts of teachers, janitors and all of the staffers during this pandemic.
“Even the people who came to the board to express some frustration about virtual schooling were very grateful about how things were being handled overall,” Hussin said.
“You can tell there’s a real commitment in this district to students and families,” she said. “The district has really gone above and beyond to keep kids safe and to continue their education.”
As such, Hussin and her fellow parents coordinating the giveback drive want to provide what support they can to help school staffers and planners avoid burnout at a time when they’re being asked to do more than ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.