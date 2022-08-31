Jefferson Police Report Aug. 23, 24 and 25 Aug 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Aug. 23Someone reported damage to property in the 600 block of South Wisconsin Drive.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and possession of marijuana at the intersection of South Grove and West Rockwell streets.Wednesday, Aug. 24 A driver was involved in a traffic accident causing property damage as a result of inattentive driving in the 700 block of West Racine Street.Thursday, Aug. 25Someone was reported for defrauding an innkeeper at the Best Western in the 1400 block of West Junction Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alcohol charges possible in Fort Atkinson-area crash Jefferson man gets decade in prison for attempted child enticement Get ready for upheaval at Jefferson County's courthouse Serious crash reported on Highway 12 near Fort Atkinson Girls golf: Schmidt medalist as Eagles win Edgerton Invitational in runaway fashion Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 8-25
