Wednesday, June 28

An officer responded to a domestic abuse incident including strangulation and battery intended to inflict bodily harm in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.

A warning was issued for a false alarm at the Associated Bank in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Someone reported a fraud incident at the Speedway Gas Station in the 700 block of South Main Street.

Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.

Someone was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing an officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.

