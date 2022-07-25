Monday, July 11
Someone was cited for resisting or obstructing an officer at Eagle View Manor in the 800 block of Collins Road following a request for a welfare check.
Someone reported damage to property at Stoppenbach Park in the 400 block of East Linden Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Garland streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and arrested on a probation/parole violation at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Dane Street.
Information about a traffic accident resulting in personal injury that occurred at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Dane Street was documented.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of electronic device and trespassing in the 300 block of South Pleasant Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Marshall Avenue.
Tuesday, July 12
A driver was cited for possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle at the River’s Edge Nature Preserve in the 800 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
Someone was cited for possession of marijuana at the intersection of West Puerner Street and North Jackson Avenue.
The tires of a vehicle were chalked for a 48-hour parking watch in the 600 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A driver was cited for exceeding speed limits, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana at the intersection of South Main Street and West Riverview Drive.
Wednesday, July 13
Someone was warned for trespassing at St. Coletta’s in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was warned for an animal running at large at the Jefferson City Garage in the 1100 block of South Tensfeldt Avenue.
Someone was charged with forgery/uttering at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A false alarm was activated in the 400 block of West Clark Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Ryan Avenue and South Main Street.
Someone was charged with disorderly conduct at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A resident from the 800 block of West Milwaukee Street reported a burglary.
Someone was arrested for trespassing in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A resident from the 200 block of East Greenwood Street reported a theft.
An officer checked on the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported damage to property in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, operating a vehicle without carrying a driver’s license, non-registration of vehicle and operating a vehicle without proof of insurance at the intersection of East Washington Street and West Washington Street.
A driver was arrested for possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a detectable restricted substance and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and Racine streets.
Thursday, July 14
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of East Dodge Street and South Center Avenue.
Officers responded to assist with a reportedly suicidal person in the 200 block of North Dewey Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and East Walworth Street.
An officer spoke with someone about drug information.
Friday, July 15
Someone reported a theft of drugs from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
A driver was cited for inattentive driving and failing to notify police of accident following an accident in the 200 block of South Kranz Avenue.
Saturday, July 16
Someone from the 300 block of West Linden Drive reported an identity theft.
Someone was found trespassing at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
