Someone was warned for trespassing at St. Coletta’s in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was warned for an animal running at large at the Jefferson City Garage in the 1100 block of South Tensfeldt Avenue.
Someone was charged with forgery/uttering at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A false alarm was activated in the 400 block of West Clark Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Ryan Avenue and South Main Street.
Someone was charged with disorderly conduct at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A resident from the 800 block of West Milwaukee Street reported a burglary.
Someone was arrested for trespassing in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A resident from the 200 block of East Greenwood Street reported a theft.
An officer checked on the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported damage to property in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, operating a vehicle without carrying a driver’s license, non-registration of vehicle and operating a vehicle without proof of insurance at the intersection of East Washington Street and West Washington Street.
A driver was arrested for possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a detectable restricted substance and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and Racine streets.
