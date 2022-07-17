Thursday, July 7

Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the intersection of East Racine and Reinel streets.

Someone reported an identity theft from the 800 block of Hillside Drive.

Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Friday, July 8

A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and possession of open intoxicants in vehicle at the Speedway Gas Station in the 700 block of South Main Street.

