Someone was arrested for battery with intent to cause bodily harm at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported criminal damage to property at St. Coletta’s in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
A citation was issued to someone for disorderly conduct at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A citation was issued to a vehicle for parking more than 48 hours in the 700 block of West Racine Street.
Someone reported a theft from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Officers assisted a family with a child custody problem in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
Tuesday, June 21
Someone was arrested for substantial battery with intent to inflict great harm, intimidating victim/dissuading reporting, domestic abuse, criminal damage to property, probation/parole violation, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and strangulation in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Someone was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and Eagle Drive.
Officers assisted with a death notification in the 1100 block of Wenzel Court.
Officers assisted with a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 1200 block of North Main Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Meadowood.
Wednesday, June 22
Someone reported criminal disorderly conduct at Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
Someone was cited for retail theft and trespass to land at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident in the 800 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway.
Someone was cited for underage drinking/procurement at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned for a weapons violation/carrying or displaying a facsimile firearm in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated/fourth offense and unsafe lane deviation at the intersection of South Gaffke Avenue and East John Street.
