Thursday, June 9
Officers responded to an accident with property damage in the 200 block of East Ogden Street.
Someone from St. Coletta’s in the 1300 block of East Racine Street reported damage to property.
Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for throwing missiles at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Friday, June 10
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported damage to property at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone was cited for shooting missiles at Rotary Park in the 300 block of South Gardner Avenue.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported a retail theft from Thiesen’s in the 500 block of South Ryan Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Washington Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone was charged with simple battery in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Saturday, June 11
Someone reported a theft/gas drive off from the Main Street Station Mobil Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Officers responded to a report of a suicidal person in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone was warned for prowling in the 200 block of East Greenwood Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Plymouth and South Main streets.
A juvenile referral was made for disorderly conduct that included throwing/discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers and battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the new park on North Elizabeth Avenue.
Sunday, June 12
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in 1000 block of South Main Street.
A pet owner was warned for dog running at large in the 200 block of North Center Avenue.
Officers assisted with a suicidal person who was placed in emergency detention/detox from the 200 block of West North Street.
Monday, June 13
Someone was warned for curfew violation at the intersection of South Main and South Ryan streets.
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 300 block of East North Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street.
A driver was cited for violating occupational license restriction and failing to properly maintain headlamps at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets.
Someone was cited for a theft from the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
