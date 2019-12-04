JEFFERSON - Here’s a look at Jefferson Public Library events for December.
Youth Programming
Storytime, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
SHELF Teen Volunteer Meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Teens aged 13 and older are encouraged to join our SHELF group. Members help out with basic library duties such a decorating, material maintenance and program support – and there is always food and fun. Please contact Mrs. Tammy or visit our website for information.
Independent Readers Book Club, Thursday, Dec. 12, 4 – 4:45 p.m.
Kids in grades kindergarten through 2nd grade are encouraged to join this new book club designed for new and emerging readers.
Library Programming
Guitarcheology with “Radio Ron”, Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m.
A holiday spectacular featuring seasonal reading and acoustic guitar accompaniment. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Library. Please use the City Hall ramp entrance or street level (west) elevator entrance to gain access to the building. Free and open to the public.
