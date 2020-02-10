JEFFERSON — The following programs will take place at the Jefferson Public Library.
Youth programming
Play and Learn, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. or Feb. 14, 10 a.m.
Creative play with hands-on, age-appropriate experiences and materials for young children and their families. This month’s theme is construction.
Storytime, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts and more. This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
SHELF Teen Volunteer meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Teens aged 13 and older are encouraged to join our SHELF group. Members help out with basic library duties such a decorating, material maintenance and program support – and there is always food and fun. Please contact Mrs. Tammy or visit our website for information.
Adult programming
Make a Valentine. Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stop by the library and make a valentine for your special someone. All materials are provided.
Friends of the Jefferson Library meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Friends Group meets to plan its fundraising events for the coming months. Please consider joining this group.
