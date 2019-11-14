JEFFERSON — The following is a look at events for the week of Nov. 18-22 at the the Jefferson Public Library.
Youth programming
Homeschool Storytime, Monday, Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m.
Monthly Storytime for children ages 4 years and older. This program will meet the third Monday of each month, September through April and is open to all children and their caregivers.
Tech-Take-Apart, Monday, Nov.18,
4 through 5:30 p.m.
Join us and help disassemble all sorts of technology to see what’s inside. We will provide the tech, the tools, and the safety goggles — all you have to bring is your curiosity. Best for kids ages 8 and older.
Storytime, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
Game Day, Thursday, Nov. 21, 4 to 4:45 p.m.
Game day at the library! Come and play board games, card games, or bring your favorite game from home to share with others.
