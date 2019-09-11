Here is a look at the youth programs at the Jefferson Pulic library:
Homeschool Storytime — Monday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m.
Monthly Storytime for children ages 4 years and older. This program will meet the third Monday of each month, September thru April and is open to all children and their caregivers.
Storytime, Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
Friday Night Flicks — Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Bring your favorite blanket & pillow or lawn chair and come watch a movie with us! Popcorn and water will be served. This event is held in the meeting rooms and offered jointly by the Jefferson Recreation Department and the Library. For more information visit our webpage or stop by the library.
