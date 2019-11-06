Here’s a look at upcoming programing at the Jefferson Public Library.
Youth programming
Storytime on a School Bus, Wednesday, Nov.13, 10 a.m.
Join this special storytime on a School Bus. Families will get to go for a ride around the block. Dousman Transport will provide a school bus. This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
SHELF teen volunteer meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Teens aged 13 and older are encouraged to join our SHELF group. Members help out with basic library duties such a decorating, material maintenance and program support – and there is always food and fun. Please contact Mrs. Tammy or visit the website for information.
Independent Readers Book Club, Thursday, Nov. 14, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
Children in kindergarten through grade 2 are encouraged to join this new book club designed for new and emerging readers.
Adult programming
WWI Beyond the Trenches: Stories from the Front-Nov. 1-15.
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s WWI Beyond the Trenches: Stories from the Front traveling exhibit marks the centennial of the First World War. Over 122,000 Wisconsin men and women served on land, sea, and in the air during World War I. This traveling exhibit features an up close and personal look at the Great War through the eyes of Wisconsin veterans. The exhibit will be open for viewing during regular library hours in our library meeting room.
Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Friends of Jefferson Library meeting- Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m.
The Friends of the Library will hold their November meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. There will be no meeting in December and a January meeting on Jan.14 at 5:30 p.m. Please consider joining this group in their efforts to support our library.
Library News
Tomorrow’s Hope Bake Sale-Nov.12
A bake sale will be held on Tuesday, Nov.12 to benefit Tomorrow’s Hope.
Library receives award
The Jefferson Public Library recently received the NNLM All of Us Consumer Health Collection Award from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine (NNLM) Greater Midwest Region (GMR), for $1000.
This award resulted in 58 new titles added to the Library’s collection on multiple health topics.
Consumers are invited to view and borrow from the collection available on Nov. 1.
