JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library programing starts Sept. 9.
Culver’s Share Night will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9. The Friends of the Library will be at Culver’s in Johnson Creek on Monday. The Friends will receive a percentage of the sales during these hours. Please stop by for a treat and a chance to help out.
Here’s a look at youth programing.
Library card signup month
Stop in and get yours. Signing your child up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning. Children ages 5 and older are eligible to get a library card. There also will be fun activities that you and your family can do throughout the month.
SHELF teen volunteer meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Teens aged 13 and older are encouraged to join our SHELF group. Members help out with basic library duties such a decorating, material maintenance and program support — and there always is food and fun. Please contact Mrs. Tammy or visit our website for information.
Gemuetlichkeit family fun night — Sept. 11,
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Guten Tag! Learn and celebrate Jefferson’s German heritage leading to the 49th annual Gemuetlichkeit Days Celebration. Come dressed up in your favorite traditional German clothing — Dirndl and Lederhosen. There will be several fun activities and games and bring your camera — Mecki and Micki will be available for pictures. This event is offered by the Jefferson Recreation Department and the library.
Adult programming
The Friends will hold their fall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and discuss fund raisers and events planned for the remainder of 2019. Please consider joining this vital group to lend a hand with their work in supporting the Jefferson Library.
Book discussion,
Monday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. –“Cat in the Ghetto” by Racmil Bryks
Our group will discuss this book of stories portraying life in the Lodz ghetto and at Auschwitz. Deceptively simple and often humorous, these stories mirror Bryk’s nuanced view of major moral dilemmas of the period: action vs. inaction, preserving dignity vs. survival.
No registration is needed and the book is available in the Café catalog. Light refreshments will be served and the discussion will take place in our library meeting room.
Please note this book is the basis of the play, “Resort 76” which is being shown at the Hicklin Studio Theatre at the UW-Whitewater Campus. Showtimes for this play are Oct. 6 to 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 12 to 13 at 2 p.m.
