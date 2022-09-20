Programming and upcoming events for October of 2022 at the Jefferson Public Library are listed below.
For more information, contact Marissa Bazan, adult services/programming and outreach librarian and for program updates check the library's Facebook page, website event calendar or call the library at 920-674-7733.
October 2022 Library Programs/Events
Library News/Events
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Monthly Meeting – October 11 @ 6pm
Interested in helping your library? Our Friends of the Library may be the right place for you. You can pick up a membership application at the library. Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet in the Library Meeting Room the second Tuesday of every month except December.
All Ages Programs
Boo Bash – Thursday, October 20 @ 4-6pm
Participate in Jefferson's official downtown Trick or Treating event. Make sure to stop by the Library for lots of goodies!
Crafts for All - Tuesday, October 25 @10am-12pm
Library Meeting Room. Drop-in between 10am-12pm. Crafts are designed to be self-directed. Materials will be provided with instructions!
Pre-School Programs (Ages 0-5)
Storytime- Wednesdays @ 10 am Oct. 5, 12, 19
Each Storytime consists of songs or rhymes, movement activities, books read aloud, and more. After each session, children are welcome to complete the craft for that week. Storytime will gather in the Library Meeting Room.
Storytime @ the Storywalk! – Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10-10:45am
Join us at the Storywalk at 10am!
Kids Programs (Ages 6-11)
Pages & Paws - Monday, October 10, 6-7pm
Pet, visit and read to therapy dogs.
Lego Club - Thursday, October 13, 4-5pm
Join Mr. Nate for open build LEGO Club! This will take place in the Library Meeting Room.
All ages are welcome.
Adult Programs (Ages 18+)
Chair Yoga - Tuesday, October 4 @ 10am – 11am
18+. For all abilities. Come and experience a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair for support. Please wear comfortable clothing. Library Meeting Room.
Fiber Arts Craft Group Drop-in – Wednesdays @ 1-4pm
Bring your own fiber arts project! Whether it be cross stitch or embroidery, crocheting or knitting, bring it along and join others for some needlecrafting fun. Join fellow crafters for some fiber arts fun. All levels welcome. Please bring your own supplies. Some will be available. October 5, 12, 19, 26. Library Meeting Room.
Maker Monday- Oct. 10
Stop by and pick up this month’s Adult Take & Make craft. First come, first served. Available while supplies last.
Driver’s License Restoration Clinic – Tuesday, October 11 @ 3-6pm
Free Legal Clinic from Lift WI for Driver's License Restoration.
Haunting Tales of Creepy Crawlies in WI – Tuesday, October 18, 6-7pm
Join Bernadette Williams, DNR Conservation Specialist for a haunting talk on invasive plants and worms found here in Wisconsin. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. Library Meeting Room.
