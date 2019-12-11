JEFFERSON — The following is a look at upcoming Jefferson Public Library programs and holiday hours.
Homeschool Storytime, Monday, Dec. 16, 10:30 a.m.
Monthly Storytime for children ages 4 years and older. This program meets the third Monday of each month through April and is open to all children and their caregivers.
Storytime, Wednesday, Dec.18, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
There will be no Storytime on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.
Library programming
All Aboard for the Scavenger Letter Hunt.
The last day to turn in your scavenger hunt is Saturday, Dec. 21.
Try your luck at finding the letters throughout the city of Jefferson. Scavenger hunts will be available at either the adult or youth circulation desk. Each correctly completed scavenger hunt will be entered into a prize drawing.
The Jefferson Public Library will observe the following holiday hours:
Dec. 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Dec. 24-25 – Closed
Dec. 26, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Dec. 27, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Dec. 29, Closed
Dec. 30, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Dec. 31, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Jan. 1, Closed
Jan. 2, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
