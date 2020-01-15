JEFFERSON — Here is a look at upcoming programs at the Jefferson Public Library.
Youth programming
• Homeschool Storytime, Monday, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m.
Monthly Storytime for children ages 4 years and older. This program will meet the third Monday of each month, now through April and is open to all children and their caregivers.
• Storytime, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
• Game Day, Thursday, Jan. 23, 4 to 4:45 p.m.
Game day at the library. Come and play board games, card games, or bring your favorite game from home to share with others.
Adult programming
• Jefferson Adult Book Discussion Group – Jan. 20, 6 p.m. and Jan. 21, 1 p.m.
Do you have a favorite cookbook or go-to recipe from your recipe file? This is the topic of discussion at our next meeting.
Share your food related memories and stories and bring your favorite dish to share. Grab your favorite cookbook and tell why you can’t cook without it.
This event is free and open to the public.
No registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.