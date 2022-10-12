The Jefferson Rotary Club recently named three Jefferson High School seniors for the month of September. The students, selected for their scholarship, leadership and service, had the honor of attending the Rotary Club's luncheon meetings during the month of September and hearing from a variety of community speakers.
The September honorees included Matthew Buchholz, Lauryn Ganser and Gracie Niebler.
Matthew Buchholz lives with his mom, dad, two sisters and their cats in Jefferson. He enjoys both vocal and instrumental music and plays trombone, guitar, piano, steel drums and ukulele. He also enjoys collecting and building with LEGO bricks.
His extracurricular and cocurricular involvement during his Jefferson High School career has included Student Council, Jazz Band, Steel Drum Band, choir and Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Solo and Ensemble (state), Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Honor Society, the Herodotus social studies honor society.
He has played tennis for three years and football for one and is involved in the school’s drama club, the school musicals and one-act competition, and Brothers and Sisters in Christ.
In addition, he has taken piano lessons for 10 years independently.
His volunteer service has included serving the BASIC free Thanksgiving dinner to community members, volunteering at church, helping with Student Council blood drives, volunteering at Hoops for Hope, mentoring sixth-grade instrumentalists through Band Buddies, and quilt-making for charity.
After high school, Buchholz plans to attend a four-year university. He is considering music education, specifically vocal music.
Lauryn Ganser lives in Jefferson. In her free time, she loves playing soccer, lifting weights, running and trying out new recipes with friends. She also spends a lot of time working at the Fort Atkinson hospital, where she serves as a housekeeper.
In terms of extracurriculars, she has played volleyball and soccer.
She has also taken part in the HOSA health occupations club, qualifying for international competition. She is also part of the Rotary Interact Club at JHS.
Her volunteering efforts have included making gift boxes through Rotary Interact, raising money for the Be the Match bone marrow registry through HOSA, and helping run a volleyball camp for younger students.
After high school, she plans to work as an Emergency Medical Technician while attending college and ultimately plans to become a doctor specializing in emergency medicine.
Gracie Niebler, of Jefferson, loves tennis and softball, hiking, traveling with family and friends, weightlifting and walking her dogs.
She pursued a Certified Nursing Assistant license while a junior and plans to put it to use at a nursing home or hospital.
Her volunteer service includes Christmas Neighbors, making blankets for charity, putting together care boxes for the needy, volunteering at the Jefferson Fire Department pancake breakfast, volunteering at the school blood drive, and helping decorate for prom.
After graduation, she plans to attend Carroll University to start her career as a physician’s assistant and play with the college tennis team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.