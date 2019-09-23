JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday accepted almost $13,000 in donations given during the past month.
Topping the list was $5,000 from the Didion Family Foundation for the Pope Path project at West Elementary School.
The project was completed just prior to the opening of this school year, in less than half the time it was expected to take, thanks to the Didion Foundation and to other generous grants and donations from around the community.
Dedicated in the memory of former West teacher Nancy Pope, who died unexpectedly in the middle of the school year in 2017 from an aggressive form of cancer, the path consists of two linked loops.
The path actually was the site of a recent school celebration in which West Elementary School marked four-straight years of improved standardized test scores. For that celebration, members of the Jefferson High School Marching Band percussion section led a parade of students around one loop of the path.
On top of being available for classes, extracurriculars and special events at West, the Pope Path is available for use by students from the adjacent middle school and high school for special activities and to community members in general outside of school hours.
Another large donation approved on Monday came from the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin’s Joan Thostenson Memorial Fund.
Joan Thostenson spent 38 years in the same classroom at East Elementary School — 39 if her student teaching is included.
After her death in 2011 from cancer, family and friends established the memorial fund for the beloved first-grade teacher.
This donation, in the amount of $1,007, will support first-grade classroom projects at East.
Another donation this month came from Walmart of Jefferson, which provided $1,500 toward new student orientation supplies, student-of-the-month gift cards, school year supplies for students in need, and folders for the senior 2020 goal-setting project.
Additional donations include the following:
• From the East Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization, $591.54 toward a floor rug and $254.61 toward busing for the second-grade field trip to Milwaukee.
• From Three Oaks Health, $45 toward the Jefferson High School Eagles Athletic Booster Club.
• From the Jefferson Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization, $3,370 toward the seventh-grade Courage Retreat planned in October.
• From an anonymous donor, $500 toward indoor recess games for use at West Elementary School.
• From Justin Thiede of Elite Insulators, $300 toward spring baseball posters.
• From Robert and Lisa Miller, $200 toward West’s Pope Path, and:
• From Riley Huebsch, $30 toward the Pope Path.
The total donations accepted during the month of September come to $12,798.15, bringing the 2019 year-to-date total to $133,732.67.
