JEFFERSON— The School District of Jefferson Board of Education accepted a total of $10,289.10 in donations for the past month, approved at Monday’s meeting.
This brings the total donations for the 2019 year-to-date to $179,756.33.
From the Jefferson Area White Sharks Swim Club, the district received $2,036.10 toward new pool lane lanes at the Jefferson High School pool.
From Subway Restaurant, the district received two platters of sandwiches for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Design Challenge participants at Jefferson High School. This donation was valued at $80.
From Jefferson’s American Legion Reinhardt-Windl Post 164, the district accepted a donation of $400 to help homeless students across the district.
From the Jefferson Eagles Athletic Booster Club at the high school, the district received $750 to offset the cost of bus transportation for the boys and girls cross country team participating in the state meet.
From the Jefferson Middle School Parent Teacher Organization, the district received three donations. The first was $600 toward busing for the seventh-grade field trip to the Aldo Leopold Center on June 5.
The second was $250 toward Hannah Kleven’s class Coffee Club.
The third was $448 toward pizza at the seventh-grade Courage Retreat.
East Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization donated $3,500 toward replacing six xylophones in the school music room.
Bob White contributed $250 worth of winter gloves, fleece hoodies, scarves and socks for student use districtwide.
FS Insight donated $250 toward the high school’s FFA (agriculture extracurricular) program.
Walmart of Jefferson contributed $50 worth of student snacks for participants in the Courage Retreat.
Jelli’s Market of Helenville donated pumpkins and apples for the Jefferson Middle School Fall Fest, at a value of $40.
An anonymous donor contributed a $200 grand prize for the Jefferson High School inaugural Team Trivia Night.
The family of Ron Pitzner made a memorial donation in the amount of $1,435 to support the high school choir and band programs
