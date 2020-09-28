JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school district accepted a total of $11.982.02 in donations this month, the largest of those donations being that of $7,100 from the Jefferson Community Foundation to go to Advanced Learner needs district-wide.

Other donations included the following:

From Target Corporation, $100 from its “Thanks a Billion” program to go toward expenses at East Elementary School.

From the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, $1,020 from the Joan Thostenson Memorial Fund to go toward first-grade classroom needs at East Elementary School. Thostenson, who died of cancer some years back, formerly taught first-grade at East.

From the Sullivan United Methodist Church, $1,000 to be used at Sullivan Elementary School.

From Diana Thomas, homemade masks valued at $50 for students at Sullivan.

From Vicki Whitney, homemade masks valued at $50 for students at Sullivan.

From Amy Rundle, new winter hats valued at $50 for students at Sullivan.

From the Sullivan Parents and Teachers Helping Students group, chair cushions valued at $791.52 for students at Sullivan.

From Teresa Luker-Gottinger, $203 worth of electrodes for the Cardiac Science Automatic External Defibrillators, pediatric and adult, at Jefferson High School.

From Rome-Sullivan Community Connect, Inc., 10 boxes of 50-count PPE masks valued at $164.50, to be used districtwide.

From Badger Bank, $1,453 in funds for school spirit programs districtwide.

