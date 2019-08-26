JEFFERSON — Just ahead of the new school year, the Jefferson school board acted Monday night to hire two new teachers to fill its ranks.
One of the open positions will be filled through a unique “residency in education” program which allows qualified candidates who have not completed regular teacher certification to fill a teaching position while receiving intensive training and support.
Bill Becker, who will serve as a cross-categorical special education teacher at Jefferson High School, is being offered a one-year contract through the Residency in Education program, overseen by Cooperative Educational Service Agency 6 in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Kathy Volk, director of pupil services for the Jefferson schools, explained that these types of contracts are becoming common. They focus on high-demand, hard-to-fill positions such as this special education opening.
“There’s a real shortage of teachers in this area,” Volk said.
Officials noted that the high school special education position was posted several times and during portions of the summer got “zero applicants.”
So, school district officials considered this non-traditional way of filling the position.
There were two different options, Volk said.
The first option would have involved the applicant serving as a special education paraprofessional (aide) while working toward their certification.
The second option, which is the one Becker and the district agreed on, was to have him “jump right in” to the position, with intensive internal supports from throughout the department.
Becker will start with a more limited role, with an experienced member of the department mentoring and handling the significant paperwork involved in the program.
By the second semester, the expectation would be that he would be able to assume greater responsibility.
Becker, of Cambridge, received his bachelor’s degree in 2016 from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a major in sociology with an emphasis in criminal justice.
A graduate of Jefferson High School who has worked as a police officer for the past decade, Becker attended the Cambridge Education Fair last spring and talked with School District of Jefferson officials about his interest in entering the education field, particularly in special education.
The school district has put an intensive training and mentoring program in place to support Becker in his new role.
In addition, he will receive training through the Residency in Education Teacher Education program in the planning and delivery of effective instructional practices, assessment of student progress, classroom management and education technology.
The other new hire the school board approved Monday night is that of Jessica Lipshetz, who will serve as a kindergarten teacher at West Elementary School.
Lipshetz received her bachelor’s degree in May 2000 from St. Norbert’s in elementary education and adaptive/early childhood education.
She went on to achieve her master’s degree in education and professional development in 2007 through the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Most recently, she worked for 13 years as a four-year-old kindergarten and kindergarten teacher with the Algoma school district.
Her previous experience includes two years teaching kindergarten at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Manitowoc and two years at St. Mary’s before that.
In addition, she has two years of experience as a special education paraprofessional (aide.)
Donations
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education also approved several donations from the past month.
The list of donations started with three separate contributions from the Jefferson High School Eagles Athletic Booster Club. These were $3,000 for the school-wide Hudl account for the high school; $2,100 for a pitching machine for the softball program, and $1,500 for football pads for use during the 2019 season.
In addition, band director Denise Tubman-Reichhoff donated $300 worth of pan tuning to the high school music department, while The Steelpan Store (Matt Potts) donated another $350 worth of pan tuning and repair.
Bender, Kind and Stafford Dental donated $50 toward the April teacher treat activity district-wide.
Lastly, Kearns Motor Corp. donated $900 toward youth football camp T-shirts for use by district students.
That brings the total donations for this past month to $8,200 and the 2019 year-to-date donation total to $120,934.52.
Closed session
At the end of the meeting, the board adjourned to closed session for a briefing on the status of an ongoing investigation involving a former school district volunteer.
No action was expected from the board at that time, as the briefing was for informational purposes only.
Upcoming dates
Earlier in the meeting, Superintendent Mark Rollefson reviewed a list of upcoming dates.
The first day of school for Jefferson students will be Sept. 3 for all but returning high school upperclassmen and kindergartners.
Sept. 3 will serve as a “freshman-only first day” at Jefferson High School, with only freshmen and new students attending. Meanwhile, kindergartners start Sept. 5 following a kindergarten orientation day Sept. 4.
