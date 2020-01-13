JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday approved the pending retirement of Mary Emerick, a cross-categorical special education teacher at West Elementary School.
Emerick’s retirement request letter was included in the school board packet for approval. The teacher indicated that she wanted to take advantage of the retirement benefits as authorized in the district’s employee handbook.
In other business, the board considered its open enrollment policy for the coming school year for 2020-21.
As it has in the recent past, the district administration recommended that the board set no cap for open enrollees in regular education.
However, no special education open enrollees will be accepted, as special education personnel in the district already have a full caseload across all of the grades and all of the schools and accepting more students in this area would require the district to hire more staff.
Finally, the board heard the first reading of a potential revised “part-time open enrollment” policy.
The district used Wisconsin Association of School Boards information to help guide the formation of these potential policy updates.
The policy addresses high school students who are residents of another school district but who enroll in up to two courses in the School District of Jefferson.
The policy would have to go through a second reading before final approval.
