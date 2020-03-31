JEFFERSON — In the current pandemic climate, meetings of more than a few people have been banned. Yet governmental entities like school boards must carry forward with important, perhaps life-saving, business, as well as maintaining essential operations.
Responding to the need for flexibility in the current situation, the Jefferson school board combined the first- and second readings of a new board policy allowing for virtual meetings
of the school board, in emergency situations only.
State regulations allow for two types of virtual meetings. The first pertains to a non-emergency situation in which one board member is traveling, but wishes to take part in discussion at a board meeting. In that case, the member could join in the meeting in absentia but would not count toward the quorum and would not have a vote.
The Jefferson school board did not address this type of non-emergency case at this time, instead focusing on emergency situations which would require the full board to meet virtually.
“This possibility existed before the COVID-19 situation we currently find ourselves in, but a lot more boards are taking advantage of this policy right now out of necessity,” said Mark Rollefson, superintendent of the Jefferson schools.
Speaking in a telephone interview Tuesday morning, Rollefson said that the new policy would allow the school board to meet virtually in emergency situations only such as a pandemic or other public health emergency or a natural disaster like a tornado.
In general, the school board, like other governmental entities, is required to hold their meetings in person and to open them to the public in order to maintain transparency.
The new policy addresses several concerns, such as how to inform the public of the topics being decided at a virtual meeting, how the minutes will be recorded, how the public will be informed of the decisions made at the meeting, and potential allowances for media attendance.
The authority for determining when this policy is used rests with the elected school board members, not any one or any group of administrators.
In a public health emergency like a pandemic, the media would be discouraged from attending in person, encouraging alternate methods of connecting with the meeting.
In certain cases, the policy would provide the board authority to open up the physical meeting to the media and to allow media representative(s) to be present at the district office where the superintendent would be, while the board members joined in virtually.
In other instances, the policy allows for the meeting to be closed to the media entirely, as in the case of closed session deliberations on personnel.
The policy also lays out procedures as to who would run the meeting in the event of the temporary absence or disability of the board president and so on down the line. Likewise, the policy allows for an administrative designee to be present at the meeting instead of the superintendent, should the superintendent be unable to serve.
With the enaction of the new virtual meeting policy, the School District of Jefferson Board of Education expects to hold its next meeting, set for April 13, virtually.
If the board should have to call an emergency meeting for any reason before April 13, that too would be held remotely.
Rollefson said he was meeting this week with administrative assistant Debbie Hans and Information Technology Director Jason Poeppel to walk through the platform the district would be using.
The district has settled on Google Hangouts, which officials have been using a lot since the statewide school closing was enacted. Rollefson said that has been working pretty well.
Citizen comment would be welcomed, as always during board meetings. During in-person meetings, citizens are invited to share their questions, concerns or comments, with a five-minute limit per person.
With virtual meetings, local residents would be able to email Rollefson or board President Donna Bente ahead of the meeting with a statement or question that would then be read into the record of the meeting. The same time limit would apply.
The new policy was approved Monday night by a vote of 4-0. Present at Monday’s meeting were Bente, Terri Wenkman, Tanya Ball and Glenn Fleming, who represented a quorum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.