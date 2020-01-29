JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday approved a near-$38,000 project for new casework at Sullivan Elementary School.
This marks the second phase of the Sullivan interior remodeling project, said Tim Graffin, buildings and grounds supervisor, speaking before the school board Monday.
Planners recommended that the district go with the low bid for the project, from Wood Design of Fort Atkinson, in the amount of $37,849.
Graffin said that not only did Wood Design provide the low bid, but it also is local, has a good reputation, has no delivery fee and is easy to get ahold of should something go wrong.
The district also received bids from Marshfield Book and Stationery and Midwest Educational Furnishings Inc.
The project involves purchasing and installing 12 sets of classroom cabinets and 12 laminated countertops. The cabinets include drawers that slide on ballbearings and high-pressure laminate material counters.
This project will be funded within the 2019-20 budget year.
Asked about the timeline for the project, Graffin said that final measurements for the project will take place immediately. Work will get under way as soon as school is out in June.
The full project, including remaining Phase 1 work, includes new flooring, new cabinetry, new plumbing and final rewaxing before the work finishes up, around the end of July.
In other business, the board approved the updated part-time open enrollment policy in its second reading, and considered the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association 2020-21/2021-22 Girls Swim co-op pact.
Three topics of discussion originally slated for Monday evening were deferred until a future date so that administrators and school board members could attend a basketball game in memory of one of its junior varsity players, Kaden Johnson. Johnson and his father tragically lost their lives in a three-vehicle crash on snowy roads Friday evening.
The items deferred until a future meeting included the board’s periodic evaluation of the superintendent, discussion of course fees, and discussion of a potential change from a dean-of-students to an associate principal position at the middle school.
Addressing the loss of the Jefferson High School student at the start of the meeting, board President Donna Bente announced a moment of silence in his honor.
In addition to the moment of silence, Bente offered a brief statement, saying, “Our entire community is saddened by the loss of one of our students and his father,” and inviting anyone who wanted to support the family to attend the basketball game that night in Kaden’s memory.
