JEFFERSON — Late-breaking budget news mostly has been good for the School District of Jefferson as it prepares to set its final levy later this month.
If the final elements of the budget equation come in favorably, the district is poised to have an even lower tax rate than predicted at the August school board meeting.
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education received an update on the budget Monday from Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools.
She said the district is only awaiting a final few pieces of the puzzle before it sets the official levy and makes final budget adjustments for the 2019-20 school year when it meets Oct. 28.
Peachey reviewed the recent changes in the 2019-20 budget, which was set in preliminary form following the annual August budget hearing. Since that time, several more official numbers have come in, bringing Jefferson school planners closer to the final totals.
Among these factors, official open enrollment numbers still show a net gain of students entering the Jefferson schools as opposed to local residents choosing to attend schools in other districts. However, that gain is smaller than was projected.
The official numbers show the Jefferson district gaining 187 students through open enrollment (down 24 from anticipated numbers) and losing 169 to other districts (also down, though just five away from the initial estimate).
School officials noted that while smaller than anticipated, a net gain of 18 students through open enrollment was still a record for the district.
That’s magnificent news compared to past years, officials said.
In terms of membership, full-time equivalent enrollment for the Jefferson schools was calculated on the third Friday of September.
Peachey noted that while enrollment measures the actual number of students attending school in the Jefferson district, membership measures the number of full-time equivalent students, so 4-year-old kindergarten students attending only half a day would be counted as a fraction, and summer school attendance would add a much smaller fraction to the overall membership number.
The 2019-20 membership count showed 1,761 full-time equivalent students attending during the school year, down 29 from initial projections. That compares to the official membership of 1,827 last year.
Added to this total is a full-time-equivalent of 90 students from the summer school program. Around 1,000 students take advantage of the Jefferson summer school program, some enrolling in one class and some attending four classes a day for the full six weeks summer school is offered. These hours are calculated into the district’s overall “membership” as a fraction of a full-time enrollee.
Due to demographic trends across the area, the district has been seeing smaller class sizes enter the district in the lower grades, while it graduates out larger classes from the high school.
Peachey said that since the number of students coming into the schools is dropping in the area, this increases the declining enrollment/hold harmless exemptions for which the district qualifies.
Ironically, that brings more money into the Jefferson district, at least for this year, in accordance with the state school financing process.
Reflecting on the disparities between Jefferson’s “membership” versus how it’s doing in terms of open enrollment, school board President Donna Bente said that membership reflects general demographic trends rather than the quality of the school district — people just are having fewer children.
However, the district’s success in open enrollment is a sign that the district is doing good things that residents across the region are seeking, leading them to choose the Jefferson district over the local school where they live.
“The programs and culture in the Jefferson schools are driving people to come here and stay here,” board member Terri Wenkman said.
“About 60 percent of districts across the state are in declining enrollment,” Superintendent Mark Rollefson added. “There’s just fewer babies being born, and there isn’t a particular action step you can take to address that.”
In the past month, the equalized values for the municipalities within the district also have come in from the state, with property values gaining an average of 7.23 percent in value. That’s up quite a bit from the conservative estimate of 2-percent growth the district used as planners began to work out the budget.
The breakdown is as follows for the following portions of the district:
The City of Jefferson gained $367,065,700 for an increase of 7.13 percent in property value.
Town of Aztalan properties saw an increase in value of $5,644,091 or 7.34 percent.
Town of Concord properties saw an increase in value of $783,393 or 3.71 percent.
Town of Farmington properties saw an increase in value of $2,044,220 or 4.22 percent.
Town of Hebron properties saw an increase in value of $2,047,338 or 7.12 percent.
Town of Jefferson properties saw an increase in value of $14,717,964 or 9.43 percent.
Town of Oakland properties saw an increase in value of $708,222 or 6.57 percent.
Town of Sullivan properties saw the greatest jump of district with an increase of $7,934,630 or 7.23 percent.
Village of Sullivan properties, meanwhile, saw their values increase $2,705,100 or 5.74 percent.
The district will be able to apply for $31,119 in Energy Exemption Utility Savings, which would result in $31,119 being credited back to local taxpayers.
A number of factors together have changed the estimated revenue limit $82,430 from the August estimate, Peachey said.
This takes into account the addition of a Transfer of Service Exemption in the amount of $13,887, an increase of $99,662 in Declining Enrollment Exemption, and a reduction of $31,119 to account for the Energy Exemption utility savings.
There remain a few pieces of information that are yet to be released by the state.
These include final equalization aid amounts, which the state were slated to be announced Tuesday (Oct. 15); the actual Transfer of Service amount (the district requested $13,887, and these results will be released within the week); the amount of money to be added to the local levy to cover private school vouchers; and the official amounts for State Aid For Exempt Computers and State Aid for Exempt Personal Property.
Board members said they’d really like to have more information ahead of time regarding private school vouchers, for budget-=planning purposes.
The state provides that information to the local public school districts very late in the planning process, and it adds to the local levy.
The districts receive only the total number to be added to their levies, but not information on the total number of students that represents or to which parochial/private schools these students are headed, let alone who those students are or where they live.
“I’d like to see some minimal accountability,” Bente said. “At least the number of students this represents.”
“And I’d like to know that those students actually live in this district,” Peachey added.
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education will set the 2019-20 tax or mill rate and make final budget adjustments at its Oct 28 meeting. As usual, the public is welcome to attend that school board meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. in the Jefferson High School library.
