JEFFERSON - The School District of Jefferson Board of Education handled one hiring and one resignation at its regular meeting Monday.Resigning was Rachel Hicks, English/Language Arts teacher at Jefferson Middle School, who has been with the school for the past year.The new hire was Kathryn Draeger, approved to serve as a reading teacher at West Elementary School.
