JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education’s agenda for Monday’s meeting looked a little different than usual, topped with waivers of the usual civics exam requirement for graduation.
In step with school districts across the state, Jefferson school officials approved waiving that requirement to obtain a diploma.
While around 94 percent pending graduates have completed and passed the test, during the current pandemic conditions and with the physical school buildings across the state closed for the rest of the school year, it’s impossible to make this a condition for graduation, given the different situations students face in their own households as they negotiate online schooling.
The board also approved another waiver for the same reason. The second waiver did away with the usual requirement for teachers in their summary year to complete the Educator Effectiveness Cycle.
Superintendent Mark Rollefson noted that the district has mostly completed this process and has hopes of finishing up this year, but again during a pandemic and with people working remotely, this may not be possible.
Named as Citizens of the Month for their respective schools were Caleb Stelse of Jefferson High School, Jemima Navarro Cervantes of Jefferson Middle School, Finley Schroedl of West Elementary School, Madeleine Luebbe of East Elementary School and Leeah Pavlekovich of Sullivan Elementary School.
Chosen as exemplars of the positive character traits promoted through the district’s character education initiative, these honorees ordinarily would be recognized at a live meeting of the school board, where they would be congratulated in person and presented with a certificate.
With the mandated school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, tokens of the district’s appreciation will have to be mailed.
The school district acknowledged a single donation from the past month, from the Jefferson Kiwanis Club in the amount of $1,082. This donation was tabbed to assist for families in need of internet access while the district’s schools were closed during the COVID-19 shutdown.
That brings the total of donations the district has received so far in 2020 to $44,061.41.
