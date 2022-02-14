JEFFERSON - The School District of Jefferson has seen the number of students enrolled in its schools go up by 17 students since the official pupil count in September.

The change came at practically all levels.

Preschool special education added six students, effectively doubling the number participating in that program.

The district's 4-year-old kindergarten classes bumped up by three students.

The regular 5-year-old kindergarten saw an increase of three students as well.

In addition, the district welcomed five students in grades 1-12.

That brings the adjusted pupil count as of January to 1,702, up 17 students from the official count of 1,685 in September.

