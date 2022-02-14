Jefferson school pupil count up Pam Chickering Wilson Adams Publishing Group Feb 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON - The School District of Jefferson has seen the number of students enrolled in its schools go up by 17 students since the official pupil count in September.The change came at practically all levels.Preschool special education added six students, effectively doubling the number participating in that program.The district's 4-year-old kindergarten classes bumped up by three students.The regular 5-year-old kindergarten saw an increase of three students as well.In addition, the district welcomed five students in grades 1-12.That brings the adjusted pupil count as of January to 1,702, up 17 students from the official count of 1,685 in September. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jeremy Schepp Boys basketball: Blackhawks rout Eagles in Battle for the Paddle Jennifer Lynn Splittgerber Show Choir Showcase returns to Fort Atkinson Friday and Saturday Jefferson Rotary sets 2022 Beer and Wine Tasting Feb. 19 Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
