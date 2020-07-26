JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson has received upward of $13,000 in donations in the past month, bringing the 2020 year-to-date donation total to more than $71,000.
The Jefferson High School Eagles Athletic Booster Club donated $1,174.20 worth of swing trainers for the Jefferson High School golf, softball and baseball programs.
The booster club also provided $785 worth of golf bags for the high school girls’ and boys’ golf programs.
The Jefferson Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization spent $647.32 to send 2019-20 JMS Memory Books to every student’s home address following the pandemic closures.
Gordy’s Pizza and Italian Food LLC contributed $50 to the Jefferson High School football program.
The United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties provided $6,350.00 worth of COVID-19 relief support.
The Stuart and Glady Anhalt Memorial Music Scholarship Trust donated $3,000 toward two sets of marching quad drums and a China cymbal.
Finally, Didion Milling Inc. provided $1,000 worth of hand sanitizer for the district.
This brings the monthly total of donations accepted by the district to $13,006.52 and the 2020 year-to-date total to $71,156.35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.