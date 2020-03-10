JEFFERSON — Jason Poeppel, information technology director for the Jefferson schools, updated the school board Monday on recent, current and pending technology changes and upgrades within the district.
As IT director for the district, Poeppel is responsible for planning, organizing and executing all IT functions, directing all IT operations to meet district requirements and overseeing support and maintenance of existing applications and developing new technical solutions.
Administratively, Poeppel answers to Barb Johnson, who serves as technology coordinator, as well as director of curriculum and instruction for the Jefferson district. The department also includes two desktop technicians.
The district has a new help-desk process in place to help the department keep better records on the kind and number of calls it fields.
However, since this process is new, there is not a lot of data available under the new system that would allow officials to compare this year’s IT help requests with those of other years.
To address an IT concern, teachers can submit a “ticket” and all of these tickets are tallied at the end of the year, along with cataloging the relevant issue.
“We changed things up this year,” Poeppel said. “Before, we were using a Google form. Now we’re pushing teachers to go through the program and we are able to track things much better.”
There still are some people who stop by the IT offices, telephone or email with their questions, however, and the district does answer these requests.
This year, the department recorded 991 tickets from staff members. However, this number would not include requests received in other ways.
Poeppel said that the program will be tweaked a little in years to come in order to provide the district with more specific information. For example, the top category of problems staff members were experiencing was “other.”
Poeppel said he and his department will be working to break down potential problems into more categories so it gets better information in the future.
The second most-common category of IT request deals with Chromebooks. Since the district moved to 1:1 computing at the middle and high school level using Chromebooks, these are some of the most used pieces of technology in the district and so they see the most problems.
“The keyboards kind of go bad after a while,” Poeppel said.
The sixth-grade Chromebooks have had some screen issues. The freshmen Chromebooks, issued just this year, turned out to be a relatively bad batch from the manufacturer.
“Everyone who bought HP Chromebooks is having the same problems,” he said.
The district had experienced some problems with devices it purchased last year through HP, and this year, HP gave the district a large discount to stay with it. Following that move, the district experienced more issues, so that decision will be re-evaluated and the district will be looking at options.
Poeppel noted, however, that whatever vendor the district works with, the devices tend to be the same. They all tend to be made in China and sometimes there’s just a bad batch.
“It’s a manufacturer issue,” he said.
At the high school, about a quarter of the Chromebooks have been sent back for repair.
The vendor from which the school district received this batch of Chromebooks has responded to the relatively high level of repair requests by extending the warranty on all of these devices. The supplier also is shipping the School District of Jefferson some 65 keyboards at no additional cost so the faulty keyboards can be switched out.
Sending the keyboards out for repair, as the district previously has done, comes with a turnaround time of around a week-and-a-half, Poeppel said, during which students have to use loaner Chromebooks. Next year, the district will be doing these repairs in-house, with each keyboard switch taking around 20 to 30 minutes.
Poeppel said that with these devices intended for student use, he goes ahead and purchases 10-percent more stock than the number of students who will be using them so there always are extras to be loaned out, and so far that approach has worked.
Another change this year came with the district’s PowerSchool Online Registration. PowerSchool had bought the district’s existing program and discontinued it.
Online registration would open Wednesday afternoon for Jefferson’s summer school sessions, Poeppel said.
There are new online forms for regular school registration as well, with significant changes to the parent/guardian information sheets.
The new design allows students to enter not just one or two households or contacts, but an unlimited number, better accommodating students whose family circumstances change frequently. It allows the district to link students from the same family (like a high school and a middle school sibling) so that changes to the information for one sibling would be imported to the other sibling without having to redo every form for every individual.
“This took some 200 hours to set up properly,” Poeppel said.
As always, he said, the district is committed to regularly refreshing its technology so that no one has to work with equipment that’s beyond its usable lifespan.
Poeppel said that the IT department uses IT-Asset Lifecycle Management to figure the useful life of hardware to maximize the district’s return on its investment. If the hardware still has some value when it’s due to be replaced, it’s sold, while the rest will be recycled.
The district gets a new batch of fifth-grade Chromebooks each year, and those follow the same students through grades 6-8. Then in ninth grade, students receive new Chromebooks again, for use until they graduate.
New this year, Jefferson High School will be letting students take their Chromebooks home with them over the summer so they can stay connected with the school via PowerSchool and email.
Board member Terri Wenkman said she thought that was a great idea, as a surprising number of missives actually come through during the summer.
“As much as we call it a ‘break,’ it’s really not that much of a break for some students,” Wenkman said, citing course preparation and extracurricular activity emails, Advanced Placement course summer reading requirements and internships as examples of circumstances in which connection with the school district during summer would be essential.
“There are some 200 kids in AP classes next year, and on Day One they have something to do. They can get into AP Academy over the summer,” she said.
Poeppel said the decision was made for a practical reason as well, as district personnel spent a lot of time collecting all of the devices at the end of the school, following up to make sure all were returned, storing them for the summer, recharging and preparing them for the start of the next school year and transporting them to each student’s new homeroom.
Sending the Chromebooks home with students will provide a benefit to the students and will eliminate all of this “housekeeping” work for the school, Poeppel said.
He noted that in talking with officials from other districts, Jefferson was the only one that collected student Chromebooks each year at the high school level.
Additional annual equipment replacements are scheduled for the district’s 15 oldest projectors (assuming a seven-year life cycle).
East Elementary School’s students in grades 2-4 will be getting new Chromebooks. These are replaced over five years due to aging technology, and office and administrative computers are slated to be replaced along the same timeline.
The district will be replacing five “UPS,” which stands for Uninterruptible Power Supplies. The existing UPS are old and some are failing. The replacements will have network monitoring built in to alert the IT department of potential issues.
There are several IT projects slated for this summer.
First, the district will be putting in six additional access points in high school Gym 1 to accommodate testing, in order to be able to serve some 170 students taking tests at once in the same space. These new access points will require new network switches.
“They pull a lot more power and need more data,” Poeppel said.
In terms of student printing, the district is moving to PaperCut mobile printing. Google discontinued the program the district formerly used. The redo will come at no additional cost other than the time needed to make the switch.
Meanwhile, the Jefferson Middle School public address system is 20 years old and at the end of its life cycle.
The district will be replacing the old system with a new one with a couple of added features. This will include strobe lights in “loud” classrooms like the gym or band room to alert people to pause their activity for the announcements that might not otherwise be heard. This project will entail adding new outside speakers at the middle school.
Likewise, the elementary schools, which recently got new PA systems, will be getting small upgrades with the addition of strobe lights and extra speakers in areas that did not have them.
“The goal is to do all PAs on the same system so we can do district-wide announcements from one location if necessary,” Poeppel said.
The district will be replacing its data-center servers, as well. It had three of them and all are seven years old and no longer under warranty. That pretty much renders them obsolete, since they’re at the heart of the district’s information system. The district is scaling down to two smaller servers now, since it is storing more of its information in the cloud.
In terms of telephone lines, the district will be replacing the current analog lines and moving to a digital “SIP trunk” which will provide more flexibility as the district will be able to add or remove phone lines, temporarily or permanently, in swift fashion.
In-house, the IT department will be working to update its district-wide help desk and to prepare more how-to documents dealing with commonly experienced problems that will allow staffers to fix some of their own problems instead of calling someone in and then having to wait for the help.
