JEFFERSON — Even while dealing with emergency measures necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the Jefferson school board on Monday also advanced some maintenance projects.
During its regular meeting Monday evening, the board approved contracts for replacement of the Jefferson High School stadium lights and for the reconstruction of West Elementary School’s sidewalk and parking lot.
Explaining the situation with the stadium lights, Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson stated that the current lights have served the district for some decades but are getting old, and officials have determined that they might be at risk of coming down in a severe storm.
The district received three bids for the first-stage stadium lights projects, which involves taking down the existing lights and putting up new ones.
New bids would be required for the second-stage project, which would involve the electrical hookup of the new lights.
Submitting bids for the first stage of the projects were Musco, of Iowa, with a bid of $242,500; Qualite, of Michigan, with a bid of $264,555, and Techline, of Texas, with a bid of $224,670.
The school board chose to go with Musco. Even though it was not the low bid, the other bidders had not done much work in the local area and had no to few references.
Musco, on the other hand, has done work for several area districts and has a good reputation in the area.
“Musco had super-strong references,” Rollefson said. “They have done work in Madison, Lake Mills and Waunakee, and they have stood behind the work they have done.”
The other major reason Musco came out ahead of the other bidders, Rollefson said, was that this company’s process for putting together the footings for the new lights was engineer-approved. The superintendent said local officials are confident that this will result in a better design and a longer-lasting product.
Lastly, Musco’s process would be quicker and the lights potentially could be ready earlier.
Rollefson said the timeline as to when the work would be done remains flexible for now, taking into account the possibility that the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association might be able to rejuvenate the spring sports season at the end of the school year. If that happens, the track and field would be in use and the project would have to wait until summer.
Should the season not be able to be resurrected, however, workers might be able to begin the project earlier, with the goal of having all the work completed by the time fall sports seasons are slated to start.
For the West paving and sidewalk project, the district received bids from PLM of Pewaukee in the amount of $161,651; Stone Coatings of Pewaukee in the amount of $172,275; and Wolf, of Sun Prairie, in the amount of $163,277.
The board went with the low bid from PLM.
Rollefson noted that PLM has done work at several locations in the district already including the middle school, high school and Sullivan Elementary School.
As with the stadium lights project, the timing of the paving and sidewalk project is dependent on whether students are able to return to finish their school year in the physical building at West.
If not, the work could start earlier than the originally slated summer date. As with the stadium lights project, the goal is that the work would be complete when the next school year was slated to begin in the fall.
In addition,the board approved a new two-year pact for the rental of Fischer Field near East Elementary School, which is used by the Blue Devils baseball team.
The district had a five-year agreement which expired in December, and that was extended until June 30, 2020.
The new two-year pact will run from July 1, 2020 through Oct. 31, 2022.
Rollefson said that officials felt it was better not to end a contract right in the middle of baseball season but rather to extend it through the fall.
Donations
The board also approved the monthly donations.
Contributed this month were the following:
An anonymous donor donated $20 for the district’s homeless support fund, to be used for personal care items for students at the Eagles Closet.
Vicki and Tom Schamens donated $50 to offset students’ negative lunch balances.
The Jefferson Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization contributed funds in the amount of $279.35 for a staff meal during parent-teacher conferences.
The East Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization donated $500 for Brewers tickets for the benefit of East Elementary School.
An anonymous donor contributed cross-country ski poles and boots valued at $740 to Jefferson High School.
The Sullivan Elementary Parents and Teachers Helping Students group contributed $381.25 worth of 2020-21 student planners for second- through fifth-graders.
Closed session
At the end of its meeting, the school board went into closed session to discuss two topics: staff non-renewals for budget purposes, and the first reading of the 2020-21 crisis plan.
No action was taken after the board reconvened in open session, save to adjourn the meeting.
