JEFFERSON — To better inform the public about the planning, processes and procedures in place to promote student and staff safety and building security, the School District of Jefferson will host a community presentation next month.
The gathering will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Jefferson High School auditorium. All district parents, community members and stakeholders are invited to attend in order to learn more and have their questions answered.
The School District of Jefferson held a similar forum once before in 2017, Superintendent Mark Rollefson said, but administrators felt it was important to keep the public apprised of the safety and security measures the district has in place and any updates that might have occurred in the past couple of years.
Rollefson said that school officials have worked on this process in close cooperation with area law enforcement and emergency services departments.
Taking a key role in this planning have been school administrators, the Jefferson Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, the Sullivan Fire Department, Western Lakes Emergency Medical Service (serving Sullivan), and Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann.
General topics to be covered at the meeting include preventive versus reactive planning; general data and trends pertaining to safety and security; preventive efforts; crisis response plans; the various plans in place and what they entail, including “Shelter,” Hold” and “Lock in”; evacuation plans for fires, chemical spills and bomb threats; staff and student training in “Run, Hide, Fight, Notify” in case of an active shooter or other major emergency; and the district’s reunification plan for reuniting students with their families in an orderly way should an incident occur.
In the event of a crisis, the district has five different systems in place, all of which involve a series of steps to assure that students are safe and accounted for.
The first of these systems is “shelter,” which would go into effect in case of an emergency like a tornado which required students and staff to stay inside and seek shelter in designated areas.
The second is “hold,” used for medical emergencies such as a student or staff member fainting and needing medical attention on-site.
In this case, there is a procedure in place to clear the hallways and confine students to a supervised area so that medical teams can help the affected person and then transport that person through the halls without interference.
The third system is “lock-in,” which is implemented in case of an outside threat. This was put in place a few years ago when a Janesville man had made a general threat to harm a school somewhere in this region of Wisconsin and he was on the loose.
Though it never was certain what district the man might have been threatening and though the man was eventually located far from Jefferson and arrested, the district took precautions and exercised increased vigilance while he was still at large.
This process involves building operations continuing as normal, but all outdoor activities being cancelled and classroom shades being drawn.
The “evacuation” process is put in place when there’s an emergency such as a fire, chemical spill or bomb threat and it is deemed unsafe for students and staff to remain in place.
In addition, in case of an active shooter or other major threat, district personnel and students also have gone through training on the process called “Run, Hide, Fight, Notify.”
“Run,” of course, involves getting away from the threat. “Hide” takes effect if the way out is blocked. If a shooter or other aggressive threat finds and directly confronts students/staff, however, everyone is advised to “fight” to save their and others’ lives rather than cowering.
Finally, the “notify” part of the procedure involves all of those affected letting people know that they are safe so the district can account for everyone and begin the process of reuniting students and families.
In addition to planning and training for emergencies of all stripes, the district has numerous preventive measures in place to increase the chances that a threat will be averted before it even comes to a head. Some of these measures are policy changes, like the move to locking all exterior doors during school hours and the new requirement that all staff members and visitors wear badges announcing who they are and their purpose in the building.
Going along with that have been numerous physical changes to district structures designed to improve security. These include implementing a buzzer system at all schools so visitors must be individually approved; and installing Raptor Technologies, which scans visitors’ driver’s licenses to assure no sexual predators gain admittance.
In addition, the district has implemented criminal background checks for all personnel and volunteers. It also has installed camera systems in all school buildings, with greater coverage and clarity than the limited camera systems of the past.
Meanwhile, there are numerous programs in place to minimize other types of threats.
Every school has a vigorous anti-bully effort in place.
To minimize the chance of chemical emergencies, the district has worked out detailed pool chlorine maintenance plans, and in case something happens anyway, the district has detailed chemical leak evacuation plans.
Also, the Jefferson schools have developed detailed plans as to what to do in the case of a bomb threat or other threats that sometimes occur in schools.
Sharing national data and trends on school security, Rollefson said that 37 percent of attacks nationwide are over in less than 5 minutes, while 63 percent are over in 15 minutes.
School shooters tend to be known to others in the target area (57 percent) and they tend to walk straight into the location (71 percent), often through the front door (74 percent).
There often are early warnings that someone is considering violent action.
Sixty-three percent of attackers have shared a perceived injustice with others, and in 80 percent of cases, at least one person had prior knowledge of the planned attack.
Interestingly, as of this time, 100 percent of attackers have been male, Rollefson said, and 100 percent had either no father figure or only a limited father figure at home.
Also slated to talk at the Nov. 4 forum is Kathy Volk, director of pupil services for the Jefferson district.
Volk will address prevention programming throughout the district, including initiatives aimed at:
• Building personal relationships between students and staff members.
• Implementing the Universal Core Social/Emotional instruction all students receive to help them build resilience and to teach healthier ways of dealing with stress and interacting with others.
• Various bullying prevention efforts across different schools.
• The implementation of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.
• The district’s ongoing initiative to become “Trauma Informed” in connection with the Wisconsin Mental Health Framework, so that staff members understand how the brain responds to trauma and the best ways to interact with traumatized students so as not to set off their defensive stress response.
• “Report with Confidence” efforts in regard to bullying, which urge students if they “see something, (to) say something, do something.”
Rollefson said these measures can be as simple as going to stand next to a person who is being bullied providing a distraction so that the bullying stops, or inviting the bullied student to go elsewhere with you to put an end to the situation.
Other safety measures the district has in place include drills to prepare for numerous potential types of emergencies; the installation of sprinkler systems in case of fire; and the creation of “Safety Go” bags staff members can pick up so they are prepared in the event of various types of emergencies.
Also speaking at the Nov. 4 forum will be Lt. Al Richter of the Jefferson Police Department, who will address coordinated training efforts throughout the area; and Deputy Bill Dandoy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, who will give more details on emergency training.
Coordinated safety/security planning throughout the area has included specialized police training; cooperative training involving local police, fire, sheriff’s and emergency service representatives; the development of a communications plan between agencies and affected parties; the establishment of a ‘command central’; training in targeting threats, planning for the best way to handle media and parents, and training on establishing and maintaining barricades and blockades.
Later, school officials will speak about the reunification process — an organized way of reuniting students and their families once an emergency has abated.
The school district has a director of communications in place who can communicate official messages with families via email, voice mail, the district website, texts, and the district app.
It is a very detailed process, Rollefson said, and it also takes into account potential obstacles to an orderly return, including the media and anxious parents who pull up to the site of an emergency instead of awaiting information from the district on where to safely pick up their child.
Every plan has to take into account the fact that most students now have cell phones and could be sending messages independently. This can be a good thing, letting parents know they’re all right, or a bad thing, when inaccurate or outdated information is relayed, heightening anxiety without helping the situation.
Families are advised that in the event of an emergency, the school district will get ahold of them with specific instructions on how, when and where they can reunite with their children — often off site and away from the scene of an emergency so personnel can continue to work on site without being hampered.
Finally, the Nov. 4 meeting will touch on the “debriefing” process that would be put in place in case of a serious incident.
What this debriefing would entail would depend on the intensity and severity of circumstances, and would take into account the well-being of parents, students and the community.
It also would involve the correct way to engage with the media to provide necessary information while maintaining order and confidentiality as dictated by the law and school policy.
