Bingo bash: Tuesday, Jan. 31, is a Bingo Bash Tuesday (Fifth Tuesday of the month). Bingo will be played at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 3 cards. There will be some extra prizes too. Ice cream social afterwards.
Write your story: Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. Topic: “What are the feelings about the age you are now, changes that have occurred and what you have done differently.” Refreshments will be served.
Book group: Monday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. Book: “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly. The movie will be shown on Wednesday, February 8, at 1 p.m.
America’s founding fathers: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. Topic: Morris’ Money and Benjamin Franklin’s Leather Apron. We have a leader and handouts and there will be a discussion after the viewing the video. Sign up for lunch by noon on Monday, Jan. 30, if you wish to eat the senior dining lunch — Scalloped potatoes and ham casserole. 920-728-0259.
Kitchen band: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. No music experience needed. Ice cream social afterwards.
Wednesday coffee social: Wednesdays 9-10:30 a.m. Enjoy coffee, juice, hot chocolate, treats and socializing.
Fireside-Music Man - Thursday, March 16, 10:45 a.m. Cost is $80 which includes lunch, tax, tip, service charge and coffee, tea or milk. (You save $20 going with our group!) Lunch choice due at sign up: Chicken piccata, BBQ ribs or cracker crusted cod. Transportation on your own. We eat together and sit as a group in the theatre.
Shedd Aquarium: Sunday, March 19 — Motor coach day tour with a pickup at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride 6:30 a.m. Cost is $149 adult and children ages 3-19 $142. There is an optional Must See Experience Tour $45. Enjoy the day at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. No refunds after you sign up and pay.
Center Information - Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.