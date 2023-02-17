Presidents Day: The senior center will be closed this Monday for President’s Day. However, in-person senior dining and Meals on Wheels are open.
Food drive: Bring non-perishable items for the Jefferson Food Pantry to the center during the month of February. They especially need cereal, taco and sloppy joe seasoning, cooking oil and spray, flour, sugar, ketchup, mustard, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, coffee, laundry and dish soap and toilet paper.
Declutter party: On Monday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. there will be a group forum to talk about tips and ideas of how to start the process of working on a “declutter” project — or something larger. Refreshments will be served. Interested participants are urged to sign up ahead of time.
Bunco: Bunco dice will be played Monday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. There will be snack of a grilled brat on a bun, chips and a cookie afterwards. Cost is $5 for the day and you are asked to sign up and pay by Friday, Feb. 24.
Birthday party: The monthly birthday party will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcomed to attend. You do not have to have a February birthday to attend. Those with a February birthday will be given honor. The center will have group table games, brain fitness activities, reminisce time and of course everyone will receive a birthday treat.
Travel preview: The center will be having a travel preview on Thursday, March 2, at 5 p.m. for the “Pacific Northwest and California” tour and “New York City Holiday” tour. A light supper will be served. Travel incentives will be given that evening for those that sign up for a tour. Interested participants are asked to make a reservation if attending.
Lunch and learn: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. Topic: Patrick Henry’s Religion and James Madison’s vices. Handouts given and afterwards there will be a group discussion of the topics. Sign up for lunch by noon on Monday, February 19, if you wish to eat the senior dining lunch– baked spaghetti and French bread meal. 920-728-0259.
Wednesday coffee social: Wednesdays 9-10:30 a.m. Enjoy coffee, juice, hot chocolate, treats and socializing.
Motorcoach Extended Tours: “Vermont” — May 21-29, 2023 Nine days and 17 meals. $2,539 per person double and $4,439 single. You get picked up for this trip right at your house! Visit Vermont Country Store, tour and stay at the Trapp Family Lodge, tour Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Visit Cider Mill & Winery, visit a maple syrup producer. There is a lot more to this tour! “Cruising the Mississippi River All Day” — June 12-14, 2023 Three days and 5 meals included. $725 per person double, $879 single. 8 a.m. motor coach pickup at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Board the Celebration Belle for an all day cruise which only happens once every 5 years. You will see views of the Mississippi River as you listen to the Captain’s narration. Enjoy breakfast, lunch and a prime rib dinner while aboard. See the Quad Cities, the National Great River Museum and more.
Domestic Air Tours — The “Pacific Northwest and California” tour will be offered from October 1-8, 2023. Eight Days and 11 included meals. $3,549 per person double, $4,249 single. Includes airfare and group pickup and transportation to and from the airport. Seattle WA, Puget Sound, Columbia River Gorge, Portland OR, Hood River, Redwood National Park, San Francisco, CA and more! “New York City Holiday” tour November 30-December 4, 2023. Five days and 5 included meals. $3,049 per person double, $3,849 single. Includes airfare and group pickup and transportation to and from the airport. New York City local guided tour, Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular — Rockettes, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, 9/11 Memorial and Museum, a Broadway show and free time for shopping or visiting Central Park or seeing the holiday tree at Rockefeller Plaza.
Center Information - Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
