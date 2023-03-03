Sing-Along with Carol: Carol Mainka will be at the senior center at noon March 14 for a sing along. After her performance, sandwiches and cake will be provided. (Bingo will be played at 1 p.m. that day.)

Fire Department Referendum: Officials will give an informational talk at 10:30 a.m. March 16 on the upcoming April 4 referendum on Jefferson Fire Department and EMS.

Tags

Load comments