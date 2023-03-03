Sing-Along with Carol: Carol Mainka will be at the senior center at noon March 14 for a sing along. After her performance, sandwiches and cake will be provided. (Bingo will be played at 1 p.m. that day.)
Fire Department Referendum: Officials will give an informational talk at 10:30 a.m. March 16 on the upcoming April 4 referendum on Jefferson Fire Department and EMS.
Restaurant of the Month: The group will be going to Towne Inn at 11:30 a.m. on March 9. Advance sign-up is encouraged so the center can make accurate reservations. This program is for both men and women.
Lunch & Learn (10 a.m. March 7): Topic: “Roger Sherman’s Compromise and Elbridge Gerry’s Committee.” The event includes handouts and a group discussion. The sign-up deadline for lunch is noon on March 6 if you wish to eat the senior dining lunch. The menu is chili casserole and cornbread. Sign-up is available by phone at 920-728-0259.
Wednesday Coffee Social (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays): The event includes coffee, juice, hot chocolate, treats and socializing.
Cruising the Mississippi River: “Cruising the Mississippi River All Day” — June 12-14. Three days and 5 meals are included. The cost is $725 per person for a double reservation, and $879 for a single reservation. Motor coach pickup is at 8 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Board the Celebration Belle paddlewheel boat for an all day cruise which only happens once every 5 years. Enjoy breakfast, lunch and a prime rib dinner while aboard. Other menu choices are available. Stops include the Quad Cities, the National Great River Museum and more.
Domestic Air Tours — The “Pacific Northwest and California” tour will be offered from October 1-8. The trip includes 8 days and 11 included meals. The cost is $3,549 per person for a double, $4,249 for a single. The trip includes airfare and group pickup and transportation to and from the airport. Stops include Seattle, Washington, Puget Sound, the Columbia River Gorge, Portland, Oregon, the Hood River, Redwood National Park, San Francisco, CA and more. The “New York City Holiday” tour is scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 4. Five days and 5 meals are included in the trop. The cost is $3,049 per person for a double reservation, $3,849 for a single. The cost includes airfare and group pickup and transportation to and from the airport. Highlights include a New York City local guided tour, Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, 9/11 Memorial and Museum, a Broadway show and free time for shopping or visiting Central Park or seeing the holiday tree at Rockefeller Plaza.
Center Information - Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Weekly updates are available by emailing sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
