Listed are the upcoming activities happening at the Jefferson Senior Center.
Fire Department Referendum (Thursday, March 16, @ 10:30 a.m.): An informational talk will be given regarding the upcoming April 4th referendum on Jefferson Fire Department and EMS.
Sing-Along with Carol (Tuesday, March 14, @ noon): Carol Mainka will be at the senior center to offer a sing along. After her performance, sandwiches and cake will be provided to those in attendance. Bingo will be played at 1 p.m. that day.
Stock box Grocery Giveaway (Tuesday, March 14, @ 11:30-1:30): This monthly event will be held for those income eligible. Persons age 60+ from Dane, Jefferson and Waukesha Counties are eligible. Monthly income standards: $1,473 for one person household and $1,984 for two people. A volunteer can help take this box of shelf-stable groceries to your car.
Air Fryer Class II (Monday, March 20, @ 11 a.m.): Join the center for a continuation of information, with a few intermediate recipes. One person will win an “Air Fryer Perfection” book!
Birthday party (Thursday, March 16, @ 11 a.m.): Everyone is invited to this program. Persons with February and March birthdays will be given an extra treat and recognition. The February birthday party was cancelled due to a Winter Storm Warning.
Lunch & Learn (Tuesday, March 14, @ 10 a.m.): Topic: James Wilson’s Executive and John Rutledge’s Committee. Handouts given and afterwards there will be a group discussion of the topics. Sign up for lunch by noon on Monday, March 13, if you wish to eat the senior dining lunch– BBQ chicken pattie and baked potato meal. 920-728-0259
Wednesday Coffee Social: Wednesdays 9 a.m. Enjoy coffee, juice, hot chocolate, bagels, and socializing and more.
Sunday Euchre (March 26 @ 1 p.m.): Cost is $5 which includes a sloppy jo plate lunch afterwards.
Day Trip Vacations: Pay when signing up. No refunds unless there is a wait list.
“A Sea of Tulips” — Friday, May 5. $115. Depart 8:15 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Lunch choice at sign up: Meatloaf, Swedish meatballs or chicken parmesan. Enjoy Richardson Farm with 5 acres of tulip fields and a gift shop. Enjoy free time in Antioch, IL and a pastry treat and beverage at the Lovin’ Oven Cakery. (walkways are grass but can get mushy with rain. This is within ADA guidelines but staff can not help a walker or a wheelchair person).
“A Fox on the Fairway” (Belltower Theatre — Dubuque, IA) — Saturday, May 6. $125. Depart 8:45 a.m. Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Lunch included: roast beef, roasted vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, berry crisp, water, tea or lemonade. “Two rival golf clubs get involved in the golf tournament of the decade and things go from bad to worse”.
Exclusive Day Tours: Pay when signing up. No refunds unless there is a wait list.
“Gardens and More” — Wednesday, July 19. $135. Depart 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson VFW parking lot. Lunch choice at sign up: Turkey & Swiss sandwich, ham & cheddar sandwich, raspberry chicken pecan wrap or chef wrap, soup and salad bar, chocolate chip cookie, tea or raspberry lemonade. Enjoy a guided tour of Rotary Botanical Garden in Janesville. Lunch at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport — Bessie’s Diner and a tour and tasting at Staller Estate Winery near Delavan.
“Savannah Bananas vs the Milwaukee Milkmen” — Saturday, September 9. $149. Depart 10:30 a.m. Johnson Creek Park & Ride. All you can eat food (sliders, brats, hot dogs, pretzel bites, cookies, chips, popcorn) and drink (draft beer, soda, water). Reserved seat tickets. Only 48 tickets available. Savannah Bananas are baseball’s version of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Center Information - Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
