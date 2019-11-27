JEFFERSON — Looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for person?
The Jefferson Area Senior Center takes day tours through Badger Tour and Travel and also offers shows at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson. Both companies offer gift cards that can be put toward the center’s group travel dates.
Fireside shows
If people ask you what you want for Christmas, tell them a Fireside Dinner Theater show ticket with the Jefferson Area Senior Center for 2020. The shows we are going to are:
“Guys and Dolls,” Wednesday, March 11. Cost is $68.
“Church Basement Ladies-Mighty Fortress,” Thursday, April 16. Cost is $68.
“What Happens in Vegas Live Band,” Thursday, June 11. Cost is $68.
“Holiday Inn,” Thursday, Oct. 20. Cost is $68.
Pay when signing up for these shows. Persons can use check (payable to City of Jefferson), cash or a Fireside Theatre gift card. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. for each show.
Badger Tour and Travel
Day tours that we are promoting for the 2020 season include:
“Come Fry with Me” — Friday, Feb. 14. Cost is $104. There will be a fish fry, cocktail and dessert at Hi-Point Steakhouse Supper Club. Also enjoy a stop at the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub.
See “Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels” on Sunday, March 29, at Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
“WI Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha” — Thursday, May 28. Cost is $104. Enjoy tastings at four wineries and an included lunch.
“Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo” — Wednesday, June 24. Cost is $104. See the New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundation and included lunch.
“Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind. — Saturday, July 25. Cost is $74. Enjoy specialty arts, craft fair and many food vendors. Lunch is on one’s own.
“Bloody’s & Bobbleheads” — Saturday, Aug. 15. Cost is $99. Enjoy a Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and visit a local brewery.
“Curd is the Word” — Friday, Sept. 11. Cost is $94. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds.
“China Lights” — Tuesday, Sept. 29, Hales Corners. Cost is $80. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking. “Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour” — Date to be announced.
Holiday party
The center holiday party is Monday, Dec. 2, beginning at 11:30 a.m. There will be no exercise at 9 a.m. or Mahjongg at 12:30 p.m., but there will be yoga at 10 a.m., Sheepshead at 1 p.m. and Qwixx at 2 p.m.
Kitchen Band/Singing Groups
Kitchen Band and Singing Groups will perform at the holiday party Dec. 2 at 11:30 a.m. Members should be at the center by 11:15 a.m. The group will take a break this month and resume in January.
Social breakfast
Our once-a-month, 50-cup social breakfast will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend, even if they just wish to stop in for a cup of coffee. This event is sponsored by Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson.
Card-making class
Take a break from the busyness of the season and sit down and be creative with others.
The center’s card-making class will meet Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. Cost is $3 per card which includes all materials, instruction and an envelope for mailing.
Grandparent support group
The grandparent support group will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m.
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsors for the day are Sunset Ridge and PremierBank of Jefferson.
Birthday party
This month’s birthday party will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. Persons do not need to have a December birthday to participate.
Foot care
Foot care will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 10, between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Everyone who comes during that time will be seen. Cost is $15. Participants should bring their own towel.
Restaurant of the Month
Our Restaurant of the Month group will be going to Four Sisters Restaurant in Jefferson on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11;30 a.m. Men and women are welcome to sign up.
Lunch and transportation are on one’s own. Sign up in advance.
Conversation question
After Thanksgiving comes the Christmas holiday season. Do you have a favorite holiday song that you like to hear?
