The Jefferson Senior Center is planning a day trip to Warrens Cranberry Festival Saturday, Sept. 24.
Cost is $69 and the motor coach pickup is at 7:45 a.m. at the Johnson Creek park and ride. Registration and payment is due by Aug. 5.
The Warrens Cranberry Festival is the largest arts and crafts festival in the United States – while celebrating all things cranberry. There are arts and crafts booths, farm produce booths, food vendors, a flea market and entertainment. No refunds for the tour unless there is a waiting list.
Memory screeningThe Jefferson County Dementia Specialist will be at the senior center Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer 15-minute appointments for memory screening. One can still call Monday morning to make an appointment at 920-675-4035. A memory screening is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition. It creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored.
Write Your Own StoryThe Write Your own Story group will meet on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. Topics to write about: “Tales around the Campfire” and/or “Tell us about yourself.” One can write a short or long page of information or just jot down notes. One can read their story while enjoying other stories too. A Bon Ton Bakery treat will be served.
Bike riding groupThe bicycle riding group will meet on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 9 a.m. Start at the senior center and go from there. Easy ride for 30-45 minutes. No ride if it is raining.
AlignWELL exercise classJoin Dr. Ana, a licensed physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning coach, will be at the center on Thursday at 9 a.m. for a 45-minute class of strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. Cost is $40 for 10 classes. Modifications can be made for all fitness levels.
BingoThe summer park bingo has ended and bingo will continue inside at the senior center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three bingo cards. Blackout payout is $10.
Picnic lunch bunchThe picnic lunch bunch will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. One can bring their own carryout or sack lunch and enjoy time outside with socialization.
Center informationThe Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
