JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring four Student Rotarians for the month of September, all seniors at Jefferson High School.
Student Rotarians are selected for their scholarship, and their extracurricular and community involvement. The students have the honor of attending Jefferson Rotary Club noon luncheons during that month.
The first batch of honorees for the 2019-20 school year, the Junior Rotarians this month include Masha Maleeva, Mya Magner, Jesse Brawders and Ian Sande.
Masha Maleeva
Maleeva is an immigrant from the Republic of Georgia, near Russia, and she currently is in the process of obtaining U.S. citizenship.
Her family includes her mother, father and little brother.
“Growing up, we’ve moved around due to my dad’s job,” she said. “I struggled to learn to speak English in elementary school, but I’m glad the frustration paid off. I have more opportunities now than I would ever had, had I stayed in my home nation.
“At a very early age, I learned about diversity, different cultures and different lifestyles throughout the world,” she added. “My exposure granted me an open mind, and sparked my ever-growing interest in international affairs.
“Now, I remain extremely passionate about the subject, and I often spend my free time learning about the world, whether it’s watching news about the war in Syria or listening to a recording of a United Nations Security Council meeting,” she said.
She said she also is very passionate about art and always has been known as the “artist” of her grade.
“I used to view it as a negative stereotype, but now I have learned to embrace it and share my art with the community instead of hiding it away behind a humble excuse,” she said.
Recently, one of her painted pieces, “The Bee,” earned a spot in the Rock Valley Conference traveling art show, which includes just two representatives from each school.
Maleeva has been involved in a variety of extra-curriculars during high school. The secretary of the Rotary Interact service club, Maleeva has taken part in the “Kids Against Hunger” campaign, packaging meals for needy people in Third World nations. She also has volunteered during the Jefferson Rotary Club’s Breakfast with Santa and helped with the Soles4Soles international shoe drive.
This past year, she started a Model United Nations Club, a totally new offering at Jefferson High School. In the planning stages last year, it opened to students this year.
This year, she is working with friends on starting a debate club.
Her other extra-curriculars include Student Council, connections officer; National Honor Society, vice president; Eagle Crew, and the cross-country and girls soccer teams.
Outside of school, she volunteers annually in Madison for Hunger Heroes, assists with concessions for sports, helps with the Christmas Neighbors food drive, volunteered at the Greater Madison annual picnic, helped with children’s activities sponsored by the Jefferson Fire Department, volunteered at the Jefferson Fire Department breakfast, assisted with Jefferson High School American Red Cross blood drives, and more.
After graduating from high school, Maleeva plans to pursue a political science major and a Russian minor at New York University in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
She hopes eventually to apply for an internship with the United Nations.
Last year, she said, she was fortunate to have the opportunity to job-shadow over Skype with the head of the Elections Department of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.
She also has participated in the Jefferson County Connections youth leadership conference in Watertown and the DRIVEN youth leadership conference at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Mya Magner
The second honoree for September, Mya Magner, has one brother and one sister. An active participant in swimming, basketball and softball when she was younger, Magner no longer can participate in those sports due to multiple knee injuries and surgeries, but she does stay involved as a softball manager and has gained certification as a lifeguard.
She also teaches swimming lessons, coaches children’s sports and is active in music, playing various instruments, with her main instrument being the saxophone.
Her extracurricular involvement during high school has included Rotary Interact, Student Council (junior class president, senior class president), National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society; the AFS foreign student club, vice president; Eagle Crew, Jefferson County Connections and Health Occupation Students of America.
Through HOSA, Magner and a partner qualified to compete at the organization’s state leadership conference in CPR/First Aid.
Outside of school, Magner has volunteered in various ways in the community. She has worked bake sales for Parent-Teacher Conferences; has participated in Band Buddies, assisting sixth-graders boost their instrumental skills; and has served as a mentor for freshmen through Eagle Crew. She also has served as a leader at the Courage Retreats for district seventh-graders.
After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to study biology or some other branch of science. She hopes to take advantage of a study abroad program during college and ultimately to wind up in the field of neonatology, serving in an area where access to health care is limited.
Jesse Brawders
The third honoree for September is Jesse Brawders.
Brawders lives with his mom, dad, and twin brother Jacob.
He has been very active in sports since his youth. He runs cross country and also has combined his love of sports with his passion for results and statistics.
In October last year, he started his own online sports blog covering the NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA football and NCAA men’s basketball.
His other interests include playing video games with friends, helped at his church and hanging out with family, which is very important to him.
His extracurricular involvement during high school has included cross-country, the AFS foreign student club, Coding Club, National Honor Society and the Europe trip.
His community involvement has included assisting with the Christmas Neighbors charity distribution, volunteering through his church, helping East Elementary School with its end-of-year activities, and volunteering with outside work at Alden Estates.
After graduation, Brawders plans to attend a four-year university, focusing on sports journalism and media. He listed his dream job as a sports writer for an online or print publications or a play-by-play announcer for a TV or radio station.
Ian Sande
Sande has five siblings, three brothers and two sisters. He enjoys playing piano, reading, downhill skiing, playing Chess and running.
His extracurriculars have included track and field (team captain), cross country (team captain), basketball, History Bowl, the chess club and National Honor Society.
In the community, he has volunteered shoveling for the elderly, washed windows and organized clothes for St. Vincent de Paul, assisted with Christmas Neighbors, participated in the Light up Jefferson food drive and taking part in mission trips.
After graduation, he plans to attend a four-year university with an eye on majoring in government or business.
